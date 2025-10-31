Thobela FM announced the nominees and categories of the 2025 Sepedi Music Awards on Wednesday, 29 October 2025

Fans were furious after Thobela FM excluded Shebeshxt from the Best Lekompo Male Artist award category

Despite the exclusion, Shebeshxt is nominated under four categories at the 2025 Sepedi Music Awards

Thobela FM was criticised for excluding Shebeshxt in a major award category.

Fans of popular Lekompo musician Shebeshxt are dragging Thobela FM for excluding him from an award category.

With a cult-like following that sings his songs word for word during live performances, there’s no doubt that Shebeshxt is one of Mzansi’s most beloved musicians. His devoted fanbase descended on the official Thobela FM Facebook page in anger after the station announced its nominees and categories for the 2025 edition of the Thobela FM Sepedi Music Awards.

On Wednesday, 29 October 2025, Thobela FM announced the categories and nominees for the Thobela FM Sepedi Music Awards. Shebeshxt’s fans noticed that the controversial Lekompo musician was not nominated under the Best Lekompo Male Artist category. Thobela FM nominated Kaychelow NLL, Bayor 97, Natiey Lepaka, Abi Wamampela, Tribby Wadi Bhozza and Psychonic.

See the post below:

Fans slam Thobela FM for excluding Shebeshxt

In the comments section, Shebeshxt’s fans expressed frustration and anger towards Thobela FM for not nominating the Ambulance hitmaker. Some were more rational and shared reasons why Thobela FM had likely excluded Shebeshxt.

Here are some of the comments:

Missy Mercy asked:

“Why are you jealous of SHEBE?”

CL Sebone remarked:

“😮🤯 I didn’t know Shebe is a soccer player.”

LA Mount questioned:

“Which criteria did you use to select these nominees?”

Kamo Boiisuper reasoned:

“But it's understandable they want these young artists to shine because Shebe already shone.”

Frans M Modiba highlighted:

“So, you all don't understand, you have to register and submit to be nominated. Which means Shebe didn't.”

Katalia Castro Cheetah said:

“We don't care about your list, oksalayo. Shebe is our winner.”

Komane Masemola suggested:

“Cancel your things. They don’t represent Limpopo Sepedi; they represent your loved ones. Simple.”

Shebeshxt's fans called out Thobela FM for excluding the musician.

Which categories is Shebeshxt nominated for at Thobela FM Sepedi Music Awards?

Despite the exclusion, Shebeshxt has four award nominations, although his alternate stage name, Shebe Maburna, was used in place of Shebeshxt on several nominations. He is in the running for Sepedi Artist of the Year, where he will battle it out with Shandesh and 2024 Thobela FM song of the year winner Kharishma.

He is also nominated for the Best Music Video for his song Rato Laka with Naqua SA, Zee Nxumalo and Slidoo Man, which is also battling for the Song of the Year gong. He is also nominated for Best Lekompo Collaboration for his song Security Laka with Phobla on the Beat, Prince Zulu, Kaycherlow and Cliff Kayden.

This year’s awards have 23 categories, with Shandesh bagging the most nominations, appearing in seven categories, including Best Lekompo Song, Best Music Video, Best Lekompo Female Artist and more. Kharishma is nominated in five categories.

