The South African Amapiano singer Mawhoo recently expressed her gratitude after winning the Song of The Year

Mawhoo's hit song featuring Mthandeni SK Gucci won the Ukhozi FM Song of The Year

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Mawhoo winning

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Mawhoo won the Ukhozi FM Song of The Year. Image: @mawhoo

Source: Instagram

Ukhozi FM had their annual ingoma ehlukanisa unyaka (Song of the Year contest), and it was none other than Gucci.

Mawhoo grateful for winning Song of The Year

Since its release, the Maskandi offering by Mthandeni and MaWhoo has reached numerous milestones. The Song competed against other tough contenders but came out on top.

Recently, the Amapiano vocalist expressed her gratitude after her hit song with Mthandeni SK ushered Ukhozi FM listeners into 2025. The star shared a post on her social media pages thanking everyone for supporting and listening to their Song.

She wrote:

"Gucci. Song of the year, thank you again."

See the post below:

Fans react to Mawhoo's win

Shortly after it was announced that Mawho and Mthandeni SK won the Ukhozi FM Song of The Year, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@ThabangMoganet1 wrote:

"Only at Ukhozi FM baby."

@g_thango said:

"The biggest song in SA."

@ThandoNoku56376 responded:

"Well deserved..congratulations dear."

@ShottaZee replied:

"The whole year I was telling people we gonna crossover with a Queen MaWhoo song cause every Friday all year you have been serving us nothing but heat. So thank YOU."

@KhanyezaMgozah commented:

"Well Deserved Guys!! Well done, Siyabonga."

@Sphetho_ mentioned:

"Thank you @mawhoo3."

@Llekamania_ wrote:

"Well deserved Mawhoo."

Zimbabwe crosses over to the new year with iPlan by Dlala Thukzin

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Zimbabweans understood the Song of the Year concept as they named Dlala Thukzin's iPlan their crossover song.

In a video shared by @MDNnewss, Zimbabweans in Bulawayo are seen dancing to iPlan before beginning the countdown. They all cheered as they entered 2024 and danced to the smash hit song. The video taken at a stadium in Bulawayo has gone viral, and Mzansi peeps were fuelled with jealousy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News