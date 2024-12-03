The South African national radio station Ukhozi FM has released a list of their Song of The Year nominees

The list was on social media by the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula on his Twitter (X) page

Many netizens on social media had mixed responses to the Ukhozi FM Song of The Year list

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Ukhozi FM released their Song of The Year list. Image: @mthandeni_sk_king

Source: Instagram

The drama and tension began as the South African national radio station Ukhozi FM released its Song of The Year nominee list.

The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula shared the list on his Twitter (X) page. The list also revealed that the popular Maskandi singer Khuzani was unfortunately not added to this year's list following the incident that happened after a fan of the star was stabbed to death by his friend who loves Mthandeni.

The post reads:

"A look at Ukhozi FM's Top 10 Song of The Year list: 1. Woodblock DJs – Skuta Baba 2. Thokozani Langa – Thokoza 3. Mthandeni SK ft. MaWhoo – Gucci 4. Allen ft. Master KG, Big Zulu & Charlotte Lyf – Unobuhle 5. Malungelo ft. Rethabile Khumalo, Nokwazi & DJ Ale – Uyavela 6. Malini – Uthunyelwe Abadala 7. Mjolisi ft. Mnqobi Yazo – My Dululu 8. Blaq Major – Sdakiwe Sbali 9. Andile KaMajola – Liphakanyisiwe 10. Zintle Kwaaiman ft. Mpumi & Torque MuziQ – Sabela."

See the post below:

Netizens have mixed reactions to the list

Many netizens flooded the comment section with mixed responses to the list Ukhozi FM released. Here's what they had to say:

@Cecilia_Mthwane said:

"They should have included Thukzin's new banger."

@sabelostorm wrote:

"Finally no Khuzani ,he would have already started voting for himself."

@MurphyReal responded:

"I can't believe I don't recognise even a single song."

@Burnerburnerac5 replied:

"Ukhozi top 10 used to bang man. This list is pure rubbish. Unmemorable as hell."

@NNqanawe commented:

"Mthandeni SK will win this."

@reallurh said:

"There's nothing interesting here."

Zimbabwe crosses over to the new year with iPlan by Dlala Thukzin

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Zimbabweans understood the Song of The Year concept as they named Dlala Thukzin's iPlan their crossover song.

In a video shared by @MDNnewss, Zimbabweans in Bulawayo are seen dancing to iPlan before beginning the countdown. They all cheered as they entered 2024 and danced to the smash hit song.

Source: Briefly News