Cici Joins the Viral ‘Biri Marung’ Challenge, Fans Can’t Get Enough of Her Beauty: “Arthur Fumbled”
- Cici wowed fans with her impressive moves in the viral Biri Marung dance challenge, a trend that has captivated celebrities like Somizi Mhlongo and DBN Gogo
- The video, shared by Musa Khawula, showed Cici rocking an animal print outfit, drawing admiration for her beauty and style
- Fans praised her dance skills while sparking conversations about her past relationship with Arthur Mafokate
Popular singer Cici is the latest celebrity to hop onto the viral Biri Marung dance challenge that has taken over social media. The star's viral video trended as fans admired her stunning looks.
Cici nails the Biri Marung challenge
It seems like Biri Marung is the song of the year. The song has taken over social media, and music lovers and celebrities have hopped onto the fun challenge. Stars who have participated in the Biri Marung challenge include Somizi Mhlongo, Gogo Skhotheni, DBN Gogo and Thembi Seethe.
A video of Cici killing the dance challenge has gone viral on social media. The video re-shared by the controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula on his X page shows Cici dancing while rocking an animal print set.
Fans react to Cici's dance video
Social media users seemed impressed by Cici's killer moves. Some couldn't stop talking about the star's unmatched beauty. Others even had to mention her ex, Arthur Mafokate.
@KagisoTeffo3 wrote:
Is she still dating Puleng or are they now married; eish King of Kwaito Arthur Mafokate did her dirty shame. 👐
@baboloki_ commented:
"She looks so tall…why have I always thought she’s short?"
@Officialawlee said:
"She killed it 💯🔥"
@MastaChefBetway wrote:
"The shoes look heavy or that’s how the dance goes velle?"
@BringoA noted:
"Where's Arthur Mafokate when we need him the most ✋"
@IamOkuhle_ wrote:
"She's beautiful aNever 🙌🏾"
Dbn Gogo sings Focalistic's Biri Marung verse word for word
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that a video of Amapiano star Dbn Gogo vibing to her ex-boyfriend, Focalistic's viral verse on Biri Marung, is trending on social media.
Dbn Gogo did not let her history with Focalistic stop her from enjoying the viral 'cash kontent, huh! vhrr pha, huh!' trend that has taken over TikTok.
