Sithelo Shozi impressed fashion enthusiasts by recreating Erykah Badu's iconic look for Rich Mnisi's 2 Million Icons party

Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula shared her stunning outfit on X, where fans praised her execution, calling it flawless

Social media reactions highlighted admiration for Sithelo's bold fashion sense cementing her place as the best dressed celeb in SA

Sithelo Shozi impressed Mzansi fashion enthusiasts ehn she re-created legendary American singer and songwriter Erykah Badu's iconic look.

Sithelo Shozi channeled Erykah Badu in a new picture. Image: @sithelo and Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Sithelo Shozi recreates Erykah Badu's look

We all know Sithelo never misses when it comes to her fashion. The star who is undeniably one of the best dressed female celebrities in Mzansi stepped out dressed to kill in an Erykah Badu-inspired look.

Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula shared the DJ and media personality's look on the microblogging platform X and revealed that she created the legendary singer's look for fashion designer Rich Mnisi's 2 Million Icons party. The post read:

"Sithelo Shozi channels Erykah Badu for Rich Mnisi's 2 Million Icons party."

Fans react to Sithelo Shozi's look

Social media users hailed Sithelo nailing her Erykah Badu look. Many noted that the star, affectionately known as The Mayor ate and left no crumbs.

@Ihhashi_Turkei said:

"Nicely executed."

@ChrisEcxel102 wrote:

"She ate 🤌🏽🔥"

@Burnerburnerac5 commented:

"I remember the day the girls were talking about too much designer being kitsch and she asked if they've seen the door to LV."

@Sams_Sithole added:

"I would have never guessed hey...🫢"

@CharityDlomo noted:

"Our very own MAYOR👌🫶"

@daram_ola commented:

"Woah! This is incredible 👏"

@MinnieMinenhl12 wrote:

"I know it looks bad in real life."

