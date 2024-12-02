Unseen star Gail Mabalane welcomed the December festive season with a cute snap on social media

The award-winning actress shared a photo of her holding a TKZee poster, her husband Kabelo Mabalane's former group

Fans gushed over her, saying she brags differently and that she has every right to do so

Gail Mabalane is excited about December and her birthday coming soon. Image: @gail_mabalane

Source: Instagram

It's Dezemba, and our celebrities are welcoming the big month in style. One of the peeps following in the trend is actress Gail Mabalane, who came through with a cool snap.

Gail Mabalane on birthday month loading

Unseen actress Gail Mabalane celebrates her birthday in December, so it makes sense that this month means so much to her. She welcomed the festive holidays with a cute snap on social media.

The award-winning star had the internet in a frenzy when she shared a picture of her holding a TKZee album cover. Gail is married to former TKZee member Kabelo Mabalane.

Mzansi peeps excited for December with Gail

Reacting to her post, fans flooded Gail with excited messages expressing their excitement.

Mapaseka Bucibo stated:

"Bona, lol, those were good times. The high school days."

Tlamelo Acquiescense Nkacwang shared:

"Birthday month 🎂🍾🥂 Hello December."

Holokile BrownSkin Mphasa excitedly said:

"#HelloDecemba. Indeed Birthday Month is officially open!"

Phuti Moloto said:

"Salute to TKZee family, one love."

Blessing Sibanda shared:

"I would love to meet Kabelo; he's my all-time favourite artist. I know it won't happen, but just tell him he made my whole childhood."

MikayJoyful Mikateko shared:

"Hello, hello Decemba. My birthday month with Mr Mabalane and same date 15."

Nolo Sellwane exclaimed:

"Yes! We love it here."

Cyanda Edmund Yose Ambraal wished:

"Blessings upon your birthday month, Sisi wam."

l-tido said:

"You holding the best kwaito album of all time."

khosinkosi stated:

“This is the song for December. Whenever, wherever. Dance if you wanna dance.”

Caroline Thamage said:

"It was so nice seeing you at Nirox, even if it was from a distance. Kept hoping you’ll come to our stall for some chisa nyama."

Kabelo Mabalane celebrates 22 years sober

In a previous report from Briefly News, musician Kabelo Mabalane celebrated 22 years of sobriety this year.

Mabalane shared his celebrations with his fans and followers on social media, who celebrated his wins with him.

Source: Briefly News