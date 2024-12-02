The internet nearly halted after Cassper shared his funny and creative content to welcome December

The 34-year-old rapper subtly incorporated his beloved wife, Pulane Mojaki, into his sketch, and it turned out to be a more genuine portrayal

Social media users went berserk when their favourite rapper dropped such fun content for them to indulge

South African rapper and entrepreneur Cassper Nyovest shared a video on his Instagram, officially declaring that the holiday season is upon us and the festivities may begin!

Cassper kickstarted December with a bang

Cassper's fans were invigorated after he posted his hilarious video on Instagram.

In the video, the 34-year-old rapper attempts to do his "Ke Dezember" signature content in his house, but his wife, Pulane, reprimands him, suggesting he should leave such things to the younger generation. Nevertheless, Cassper manages to sneak out of the house and yells, "Ke Dezember!"

His supporters are amped up

Celebrities and fans alike expressed their excitement in the comments, indicating they are ready to officially prepare for the festive season.

@shaunmahlangu_commented:

"Nah, this year’s submission is too relatable, Lmaoo."

@itspopsido wrote:

"Hey, things have changed this December."

@teekaygoldish added:

"I’ve been waiting for this video Fifi."

@nqobile_danseur wrote."

"Now Dezember is confirmed. December ❌ Ke Dezember ✅.'

@lasizwe commented:

"uLate bhuti this year. Ke Dezemba ka 12:35pm."

@ghost_hlubi added:

"Cass has confirmed ✅ Ke December."

@youngstunna wrote:

"We finally activated."

@complaints.dep.artment added:

"This December, we are waking up at this time."

@robot_boii commented:

"Protocol has been observed! It’s official."

Toss released a freestyle of the viral song Biri Marung

In related news, Briefly News reported that Toss released a Biri Marung freestyle on his Instagram account. The 25-year-old music sensation continues to raise the standards with his remarkable talent.

The musician and dancer from Tsakane, who recently collaborated with Jack Daniels and Coca-Cola, treated his audience to his fantastic rhymes in his recently dropped Biri Marung freestyle. This track initially features Focalistic, DJ Maphorisa, Mr. Pilato, Ego Slimflow, Tebogo G Mashego, and Scotts Maphuma.

