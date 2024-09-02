Amapiano singer Toss has partnered with Jack Daniel's and Coca-Cola for their new campaign

The collaboration is part of the Jack & Coke Spirit Cooler campaign, which comes in cans that are pre-mixed

Toss spoke exclusively to Briefly News about how he will use this partnership to take his career to newer heights

Toss joined a few other creatives for an exciting partnership with Jack Daniels and Coke. Image: @indabakabani

One of Amapiano's rising singers, Toss, has discussed partnering with whisky brand Jack Daniel's on their Coca-Cola campaign.

Toss and other creatives on epic campaign

Whisky brand Jack Daniels and soda company Coca-Cola have created a Spirit Cooler. To help with the campaign, they brought Toss along for the ride and described the partnership as groundbreaking.

Toss spoke exclusively to Briefly News about how he plans to use this partnership to take his career to newer heights. Speaking about how he will incorporate the brand into his everyday life and career, Toss said:

"When we go out to perform on stage, we will need the right drinks to get the right mood going because you need the right energy on stage. This partnership works well for me. When I am on stage, I often take sips here and there to keep the mood going and the vibes flowing.

"Also, when we are in the studio recording music, we are going to need the right drinks flowing around, so when we perform the songs, it shows where the energy and vibes come from and what we were drinking when we created the music.

Which song can be best enjoyed while listening Jack and Coke

The Manca hitmaker shared the two songs he believes would best be enjoyed while sipping on the spirit cooler. Those are his 2022 smash hit songs, uMlando and Ncebeleka.

Toss also mentioned that he will incorporate his partnership into events that he is associated with, such as listening party sessions.

"When we are shooting music videos, we can have Jack Daniel's & Coca-Cola around so we can take the mood up and show people what has been happening in the studio."

Check out the photos he shared on Instagram below:

