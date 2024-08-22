Global site navigation

Toss and Other Creatives Team Up With 2 Major Brands For a Groundbreaking Collaboration
Toss and Other Creatives Team Up With 2 Major Brands For a Groundbreaking Collaboration

by  Jessica Gcaba 2 min read
  • Amapiano singer and dancer Toss is part of an exciting partnership deal with Jack Daniel's & Coca-Cola
  • The singer joins an epic team of young up-and-coming creatives from different professions for this project
  • The groundbreaking collaboration is part of the Jack & Coke Spirit Cooler campaign

Toss has been awarded a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. The Amapiano star has teamed up with Jack Daniels and Coca-Cola as they launch an exciting new spirit cooler.

Toss is in collaboration with Jack Daniels and Coca Cola.
Toss has partnered with Jack Daniel's & Coca-Cola on an exciting new campaign. Image: @indabakabani
Source: Instagram

Toss lands epic collaboration with big brands

South African Amapiano hitmaker and talented dancer Toss is part of an exciting partnership deal with Jack Daniel's & Coca-Cola. The uMlando singer joined an epic team of young up-and-coming creatives from different professions for this major project.

According to the press release, this is a first for the star as well as the ten other artists, actors, and content creators. In collaboration with the creatives, the two beverage companies will launch the Jack & Coke spirit cooler.

"This collaboration, launched in conjunction with their new Jack & Coke spirit cooler, is focused on empowering young talent by providing them with unprecedented opportunities and exposure," the presser reads.

Why this partnership is a big deal for Toss

Because Toss and the nine other entertainers are fairly new in the industry, this would be their first collaboration with major brands.

Therefore, this is significant for their careers as they work their way to superstardom.

"Many of these artists are hungry for success and have not yet partnered with major brands, making this collaboration a significant milestone in their careers. Through this partnership, they have the chance to express their unique artistic visions, push creative boundaries, and participate in the brand’s various events, opening new doors and fostering growth in their respective fields," continued the presser.

Toss welcomes 25 in style

In a previous report from Briefly News, Toss celebrated his 25th birthday in style. The star posted a series of pictures showcasing how he spent his special day.

Many fans and followers of the star flooded his comment section, wishing him a beloved birthday.

