Jay-Z faces potential criminal charges for alleged molestation of a minor in 2000, as lawyer Tony Buzbee revealed his client may pursue further legal action

The accuser, who previously filed a civil suit, will decide on the next steps, according to Buzbee's statement

Social media reactions are divided, with some demanding justice for Jane Doe and others questioning the validity of the allegations

Tony Buzbee, the lawyer representing a woman accusing rappers Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Shawn 'Jay-Z' Carter of molesting her at the age of 13, has revealed that they are considering pursuing criminal charges.

Jay-Z's accuser is allegedly considering filing criminal charges against the rapper.

Criminal charges in Jay-Z case not ruled out

Things may take a shocking turn for music mogul Jay-Z, who is being accused of molesting a minor in 2000.

According to TMZ, the lawyer representing the rapper's accuser, Tony Buzbee, revealed that his client might decide to file criminal charges against the rapper. The unidentified victim previously filed a civil suit against Hov.

Speaking in a statement shared with the publication, Buzbee said :

"What happens next is up to my client. It’s her case, and what she decides to do, you will find out in due course."

Fans react to pending criminal charges against Jay-Z

Social media users are still divided about the issue. Many still believe Jay-Z is innocent, while others are calling for justice for Jane Doe.

@Mike0243 said:

"Jay-Z had better hope there isn't any video evidence."

@PlumCrazyShak commented:

"He needs to be in jail with his boyfriend!"

@pixie_penny added:

"Why won’t they reveal the female who was watching it happen?"

@iam_kennybiggs commented:

"I feel if you wanna name me and sue me, then reveal your identity, it’s only fair."

