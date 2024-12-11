Jay-Z’s Accuser Allegedly Considering Filing Criminal Charges Against Hip-Hop Mogul
- Jay-Z faces potential criminal charges for alleged molestation of a minor in 2000, as lawyer Tony Buzbee revealed his client may pursue further legal action
- The accuser, who previously filed a civil suit, will decide on the next steps, according to Buzbee's statement
- Social media reactions are divided, with some demanding justice for Jane Doe and others questioning the validity of the allegations
Tony Buzbee, the lawyer representing a woman accusing rappers Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Shawn 'Jay-Z' Carter of molesting her at the age of 13, has revealed that they are considering pursuing criminal charges.
Criminal charges in Jay-Z case not ruled out
Things may take a shocking turn for music mogul Jay-Z, who is being accused of molesting a minor in 2000.
According to TMZ, the lawyer representing the rapper's accuser, Tony Buzbee, revealed that his client might decide to file criminal charges against the rapper. The unidentified victim previously filed a civil suit against Hov.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Speaking in a statement shared with the publication, Buzbee said :
"What happens next is up to my client. It’s her case, and what she decides to do, you will find out in due course."
Fans react to pending criminal charges against Jay-Z
Social media users are still divided about the issue. Many still believe Jay-Z is innocent, while others are calling for justice for Jane Doe.
@Mike0243 said:
"Jay-Z had better hope there isn't any video evidence."
@PlumCrazyShak commented:
"He needs to be in jail with his boyfriend!"
@pixie_penny added:
"Why won’t they reveal the female who was watching it happen?"
@iam_kennybiggs commented:
"I feel if you wanna name me and sue me, then reveal your identity, it’s only fair."
Jay-Z's alleged son breaks silence amil assault allegations
Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that it looks like Jay-Z may have way more than 99 Problems after his alleged son came out from the shadows to address their paternity drama.
For over a decade, a man has been trying to prove that he is Jay-Z's illegitimate son from a fling from the 90s.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Privie Kandi (Entertainment Editor) Privilege Kandi is an entertainment news editor (joined Briefly in 2022). A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from the Christian College of Southern Africa (2016), she has been in the arts and entertainment industry for six years. Privie has worked for the Zimbabwe International Film and Festival Trust as a communications officer and a writer and TV producer for lifestyle and entertainment channel CME TV. She passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her at privie.kandi@briefly.co.za.