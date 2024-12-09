Jay-Z Responds to Assault Claims in Connection With Diddy: “We Don’t Play These Types of Games”
- Jay-Z recently released a statement alongside Roc Nation in response to the sexual assault allegations laid against him
- The rapper is being accused of taking advantage of a then 13-year-old female victim alongside his friend, Diddy
- Peeps are intrigued at how things are piecing together, while others appear to be taking Hov's side in the matter
Jay-Z has finally addressed the allegations that he and Diddy assaulted a teenage girl back in 2000.
Jay-Z breaks his silence
Coming from topping international headlines about his alleged scandal, Jay-Z finally broke his silence.
The veteran rapper, real name Shawn Carter, is facing a civil lawsuit accusing him of assaulting a teenage girl in 2000.
This comes after his friend/ business partner, Diddy, was arrested on several counts of assault and trafficking, and it's alleged that he was with Hov when the abovementioned incident occurred.
Roc Nation released a statement, seemingly written by the 99 Problems rapper, and he claims that a lawsuit ain't one:
"You have made a terrible error in judgment thinking that all 'celebrities' are the same; I'm not from your world. I'm a young man who made it out of the projects of Brooklyn. We don't play these types of games.
"We have very strict codes and honour. We protect children; you seem to exploit people for personal gain. Only your network of conspiracy theorists, fake physics, will believe the idiotic claims you have levied against me that, if not for the seriousness surrounding harm to kids, would be laughable. I look forward to showing you just how different I am."
What did social media say about Jay-Z's statement?
Netizens are impressed with Hov's bold statement as many fans stood behind their fave in support:
neekojenkins said:
"It’s weird how many people want him to be guilty."
soulljahhh was stunned:
"The quickest I’ve ever seen him respond. This is serious!"
mikhaele_ible predicted:
"Tony Buzbee and his firm will get shut down."
mmottley showed support:
"I stand with the Carters!"
thisisstyledsassy defended Jay Z:
"I didn’t believe it when I read the allegations. It just didn’t sound like something that this man would do."
thehaleyhive wrote:
"Oh, do not play with Mr. Carter!"
