Diddy's alleged birthday menu was leaked, and peeps couldn't help but marvel at the rapper's fall from grace.

Diddy celebrates birthday in jail

In the months following Diddy's arrest, the rapper celebrated his first birthday behind bars, and apparently, it wasn't all too bad.

Twitter (X) user FearedBuck shared what's rumoured to be the rapper's birthday menu, where he was treated to a three-course meal between breakfast and lunch.

For his 55th, the music mogul was served biscuits and gravy, oven-browned potatoes, and bread and oatmeal for breakfast. Meanwhile, his lunch consisted of a cheese pizza, an Italian pasta salad, and green beans.

For dinner, Diddy was served chicken or tofu fried rice with black beans and carrots. This comes after the reports that he went on a hunger strike:

Netizens weigh in on Diddy's birthday meal

Peeps were hysterical and claimed that Diddy ate better than them even while in jail:

SoldierBoyLeon trolled:

"Our tax money gave Diddy a great birthday meal today."

navajofelon was impressed:

"That’s actually pretty decent jail food compared to what most counties and state prisons serve. I never got pizza in prison."

enugutv_ was stunned:

"Three square meals? Bro is in jail eating better than some free people."

youngblesstmoni responded:

"From VIP sections to a jail cafeteria. Life’s plot twists never fail to entertain. Be humble; only God sits up high."

magikbones was confused:

"Why is his prison meal better than anything I’ve ever got from my university's $5k meal plan?"

Diddy case moved to 2025

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Diddy's case being postponed.

He is expected to remain in jail until his next appearance in 2025, but peeps doubt that he'll still be around by then.

