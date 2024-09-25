Diddy has reportedly resorted to refusing to eat prison food after recently being arrested

The music mogul is being investigated for several charges, including human trafficking and assault

The jokes are flying, and netizens are waiting to see what comes out of Diddy's hunger strike

Diddy allegedly won't eat prison food for fear of his life. Images: Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images, MEGA/GC Images

Word on the street is that Diddy is not eating in prison for fear of being poisoned after being arrested.

Diddy fears for life in prison

A little over a week after his arrest, new information about Diddy has surfaced, from the contraband found in his house to his refusal to eat prison food.

According to The Economic Times, Diddy has resorted to not eating for fear of being poisoned, while a source further claims that the Bad Boy Records founder may be on a hunger strike due to the bland prison food.

Though it's unknown when the More Money More Problems rapper stopped eating, it will be a long time before he's set free after his second bail attempt was rejected.

Peeps react to Diddy's hunger strike

Netizens are in stitches, while others couldn't care less whether Diddy starves to death:

RobbBeaux was in stitches:

"A man who was spiking drinks is worried about someone putting something in his food. The jokes write themselves."

BeylandoC said:

"It’s always been funny to me how extremely evil people are terrified of evil things happening to them."

melagasy_vady wrote:

"No one wants you dead, babe; we want to see you suffer."

votefloridaman posted:

"He’s scared of getting the Epstein treatment. Should tell you enough about who he has dirt on."

LukeBwalter responded:

"He’s simply scared of his own karma. He has definitely poisoned and had people poisoned before."

Udo_Oliver97 commented:

"Someone who is pretty good at harming others is unlikely to trust or allow anyone to get close to them, especially in a position of vulnerability or with the means to harm them."

Diddy implicated in 2Pac murder

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to new information implicating Diddy of 2Pac's 1996 murder.

Documents suggest that Diddy orchestrated the hit, while many netizens claim it was always public knowledge.

