Diddy Reportedly Not Eating in Prison Following Arrest, Peeps React: “He’s Scared of His Own Karma”
- Diddy has reportedly resorted to refusing to eat prison food after recently being arrested
- The music mogul is being investigated for several charges, including human trafficking and assault
- The jokes are flying, and netizens are waiting to see what comes out of Diddy's hunger strike
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Word on the street is that Diddy is not eating in prison for fear of being poisoned after being arrested.
Diddy fears for life in prison
A little over a week after his arrest, new information about Diddy has surfaced, from the contraband found in his house to his refusal to eat prison food.
According to The Economic Times, Diddy has resorted to not eating for fear of being poisoned, while a source further claims that the Bad Boy Records founder may be on a hunger strike due to the bland prison food.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Though it's unknown when the More Money More Problems rapper stopped eating, it will be a long time before he's set free after his second bail attempt was rejected.
Peeps react to Diddy's hunger strike
Netizens are in stitches, while others couldn't care less whether Diddy starves to death:
RobbBeaux was in stitches:
"A man who was spiking drinks is worried about someone putting something in his food. The jokes write themselves."
BeylandoC said:
"It’s always been funny to me how extremely evil people are terrified of evil things happening to them."
melagasy_vady wrote:
"No one wants you dead, babe; we want to see you suffer."
votefloridaman posted:
"He’s scared of getting the Epstein treatment. Should tell you enough about who he has dirt on."
LukeBwalter responded:
"He’s simply scared of his own karma. He has definitely poisoned and had people poisoned before."
Udo_Oliver97 commented:
"Someone who is pretty good at harming others is unlikely to trust or allow anyone to get close to them, especially in a position of vulnerability or with the means to harm them."
Diddy implicated in 2Pac murder
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to new information implicating Diddy of 2Pac's 1996 murder.
Documents suggest that Diddy orchestrated the hit, while many netizens claim it was always public knowledge.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za