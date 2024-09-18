Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested in New York City on 16 September 2024, facing charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, and transportation to engage in prostitution

Authorities seized narcotics and over 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricants allegedly used at Diddy's infamous parties

Social media reactions expressed shock and disgust, with many calling for severe punishment

More details about the charges against rapper and business mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs' have emerged. The star was arrested in New York City, and his charges include racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Police reportedly found drugs, baby oil and lubricant at Diddy's Miami mansion. Image: John Lamparski/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Authorities seized freak items from Diddy's house

Sean Combs, known by his stage name Diddy, is trending on social media and making headlines following the news of his arrest on Monday, 16 September 2024.

According to several reports online, the star is facing three severe charges, including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution. PopBase also reported that officials said they confiscated narcotics and over 1000 bottles of baby oil and lubricants.

The report further stated that the items were used during Diddy's infamous freak-off parties.

See the post below:

Fans react to Diddy's arrest

Social media users are still shocked by the details of Diddy's case. Many said the rapper must be locked up for life.

@imnotpopbase said:

"This man is actually so disgusting. Lock him up and throw away the key."

@ConnorDaBarbie commented:

"Absolutely disgusting. Rot in prison."

@Angelica_Reed1 wrote:

"Why would anyone have so many bottles of baby oil😭"

@Ketso28 added:

"1000 bottles of baby oil and lubricants? I don’t think arresting and prosecuting him is enough. PUT HIM DOWN."

@SGxTS_abhay wrote:

"OMG?? What kind of freak is this?? I feel so bad for those innocent women who suffered… hope they get justice and this man is punished for his actions."

