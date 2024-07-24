New court documents have reportedly implicated Diddy in 2Pac's assassination

The 1996 murder was allegedly ordered by the music mogul, who is currently facing mounting legal troubles

While many had already suspected the rapper's involvement, peeps are waiting to see what becomes of the latest developments

Court documents allegedly implicated Diddy in 2Pac's assassination. Images: Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for Sean "Diddy" Combs and Steve Eichner/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Diddy has allegedly been implicated in the 1996 murder of 2Pac after court documents named the music mogul several times after a suspect accused him of ordering the hit.

Diddy reportedly embroiled in 2Pac's killing

It appears that Diddy's legal woes are far from over as the disgraced music mogul's sexual assault and human trafficking charges continued to mount.

In new developments, the Last Night hitmaker is said to have been implicated in the 1996 murder of Tupac "2Pac" Shakur, who was gunned down in Los Angeles in a drive-by shooting.

According to The U.S Sun, court documents were released, and Diddy was named 77 times with his various stage names.

The man arrested in 2023 in connection to the murder, Duane "Keefe D" Davis, reportedly stated that Diddy paid him $1M for the hit, despite the rapper previously denying involvement in the murder.

According to Keefe D, he was friends with Diddy when the rapper expressed how he wanted both Pac and Suge Knight dead. Keefe said he regrets ever getting involved with Diddy, saying the rapper ruined his life:

"I wish I never met Puff Daddy, I swear to God. He messed up my life. I was rich and under the radar; it's all gone."

Peeps react to new Diddy drama

Netizens are convinced that there's no saving Diddy, saying the 2Pac case will be the nail in the coffin:

QuinnMichael17 said:

"This is about to get interesting."

breezybetter07 wrote:

"It's been an open secret for years now."

iamlanaea posted:

"This is really interesting. This accusation has been around for years."

JustShemaBaby wasn't surprised:

"No one is surprised at this. Like, at all."

