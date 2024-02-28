Diddy's mounting lawsuit has allegedly named two well-known male celebrities

This after the music mogul was stripped of his business deals as he continues to stack more and more sexual assault charges

The men are said to be famous musicians who were involved with Diddy, and peeps have begun speculating about their identities

Two male musicians were named to have allegedly been involved with Diddy. Images: Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

Source: Getty Images

The case against Diddy is never-ending and seems to collect more names each week. Since his initial assault charge by his former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, many alleged victims have come forth, pointing fingers at Diddy and some of his associates.

Diddy lawsuit adds new names

Another day, another allegation made against Diddy and the charges just keep piling up.

The Bad Boy Records founder has been at the centre of scrutiny over his mounting sexual assault cases, which have named several victims despite Diddy's denial.

According to a court document posted by Twitter (X) user therainvvs, Diddy's lawsuit with his former employee/ producer has named two other male musicians said to have been involved with the record producer.

The suggested that one of the musicians is a Philadelphia rapper who dated Nicki Minaj. Before marrying Kenneth Petty, Minaj dated three rappers: Safaree Samuels, Meek Mill and Nas.

Moreover, the document also states that another victim of Diddy's had a Vegas residency and performed at the Superbowl - you do the math!

Peeps weighs in on Diddy's new allegations

Netizens are beside themselves in shock at the new claims made against Diddy, with some even putting two and two together:

jspr1995 said:

"The whole rap industry is about to come tumbling down with all these allegations."

tobijubril_ was relieved:

"Glad everyone is now seeing Diddy for who he is."

VashaunBlanks was in disbelief:

"Not Meek and Usher!"

whykavelli wrote:

"Knew they were up to something when they had matching outfits."

XEkereke posted:

"Different day, different people speaking out. It's getting interesting."

tobijubril_ responded:

"He’s never beating the allegations."

Diageo and Ciroc cut ties with Diddy

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Diddy being cut from Diageo and Cîroc Vodka.

This after the rapper's mounting sexual assault allegations as well as his recent bid to take Diageo to court over alleged discrimination.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News