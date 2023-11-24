American rapper Diddy has been slapped with another assault lawsuit recently

Joi Dickerson-Neal accused Diddy of assaulting and drugging her in 1991

The rapper was reported to have settled Joi's lawsuit the day after she filed it

It seems like 2023 is not going well for American rapper Diddy, as he has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. The star was recently accused of having an involvement in the murder of Tupac.

Another victim came forward and made serious allegations against Diddy.

Joi Dickerson-Neal accuses Diddy of assaulting her

With the year coming to an end, Diddy finds himself trending for all the wrong reasons. Not so long ago, the American rapper was accused by his former lover and singer, Cassie Ventura, of abuse and sexual assault.

News and gossip page MDNews also shared new information on X, formerly Twitter, that another victim, Joi Dickerson-Neal, came forward and accused Diddy of sexually assaulting and drugging her back in 1991. The rapper was then slapped with a second lawsuit.

The post reads:

"The victim, Joi Dickerson-Neal, is accusing Diddy of drugging and assaulted her in 1991. She says she and the music mogul went out to eat and believes at some point, he drugged her food. Afterwards, she began to feel the effects, but the two still went to a studio. From there, Neal says she was driven to a home where she was assaulted. The victim also accuses Diddy of recording the encounter.

"Neal filed her suit under New York’s Adult Survivors Act, but Diddy says the story is a flat-out lie..."

According to the page, Diddy quickly settled Joi Dickerson-Neal's lawsuit a day after she had filed it.

See the full post below:

Netizens respond to the tweet

Social media users on X shared their opinions regarding this new case that has surfaced online about the rapper. See some of the comments below:

@_WiseySA mentioned:

"More people will come out."

@EMKEM_Mike shared:

"Now, more people will come at him."

@RegoSmurfMamba wrote:

"50 Cent said Brotha love opened the floodgates for sharks by settling that lawsuit with Cassie, and they tasted blood in the water."

@Terminator49811 said:

"50 Cent saw this coming."

@Ihhashi_Turkei commented:

"It doesn’t rain for him it pours and floods."

@ShadowRau questioned:

"If Diddy was broke, would she still chase?"

@fairyquine responded:

"1991? my gender is getting away with way too much."

Rapper 50 Cent fires shots at Diddy

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that 50 Cent recently ignited controversy in a viral video by explaining why he avoids attending P Diddy's parties, citing discomfort with certain activities.

In a viral video, he suggested that men engage in questionable behaviour at these events, leading him to steer clear of them.

