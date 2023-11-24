It's tense on the socials after a young rapper by the name of Scumie called out Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C

The rapper revealed that she was not paid for her performance at the African Throne Tour which ended in late October 2023

Scumie received mixed responses over the non-payment, where some netizens shamed her for exposing the rappers while others encouraged her

Mzansi erupted after a young rapper named Scumie exposed Nasty C and Cassper Nyovest for not paying her to perform at the ‘African Throne Tour’. Images: casspernyovest, scumie, nasty_csa

Source: Instagram

In another case where a young artist exposes alleged exploitation, an aspiring rapper named Scumie called out Nasty C and Cassper Nyovest over non-payment. This follows her performance on the final leg of the rappers' African Throne Tour, where she mentioned she hasn't been paid for over a month.

Although Scumie received mostly backlash from calling out the beloved rappers, it begs the question of how many other young artists have suffered the same fate.

Scumie calls out Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C

Nearly a month since Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C held the finale for the African Throne Tour in Johannesburg on 28 October 2023, the rappers are being exposed for sketchy behaviour.

The show's star-studded lineup included the likes of the Scorpion Kings, Maglera Doe Boy, Ms Cosmo, and a young rapper named who spoke about her experience working with both Cassper and Nasty.

According to the Bank Account hitmaker, she signed a contract that promised payment seven days after the show. However, after reaching out countless times for over a month, Scumie vented on Twitter (X) saying she's yet to see her money:

"That Nasty C and Cassper tour is such a scam. I performed there and signed a contract saying payment would be made 7 days after the performance. It’s been a month & I haven’t received anything."

Scumie told Briefly News that Tlee Moiloa, who is Cassper's manager and business partner, reached out to her team to mend fences:

"Cassper’s manager called my manager apologising and saying they’ll pay but I’m still waiting."

Previously, Tlee addressed the lacklustre marketing brought up by fans of the tour, saying the event is completely independent.

Scumie went on to say that she has never experienced this kind of treatment, saying she feels undermined, and shared some tips for other young artists:

"Artists need to make performance contracts on their side, I learnt this from Costa Titch. If promoters don’t pay half the deposit before the show, then you will not be performing, finish.

Even if I look bad, they shouldn’t have used me like that, I’m still an artist who’s on the way to being well established and they will feel sorry down the line."

Mzansi weighs in on Scumie's rant

Like clockwork, Scumie's revelations garnered thousands of interactions, with many negative responses targeted at the Jit rapper:

pipo_saI3 advised:

"The sad part is that you might not even make it in the game. I think before trashing the very same people who did you a huge favour you have to call them in private."

Jaypee_TATworld said:

"Famo you had to reach out to them in private isn't on bring it here cause social media will turn your story into something else."

MLM_Sehlodimela wrote:

"Warra, Knock is a Knock, move on and focus on bettering your craft so you become less dependent on other artist."

On the other hand, some netizens encouraged the "Trap Star" to fight for her bag, with some exposing Cassper's alleged payment scandals:

jaycorleeon revealed:

"One thing about a Cassper event? N*ggas don’t get paid."

MilesPMcCollum recounted:

"Lol, reminds me of when Cassper didn’t wanna pay Didi Monsta!"

Koketso__ asked:

"How is Cassper gonna pay people when he wants to be a billionaire?"

