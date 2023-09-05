Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C have officially kicked off their joint tour that began on the 1st of September in Eswatini

As hype behind the tour continues to build, fans have grown concerned over the lacklustre efforts to promote the tour

Fans took to Twitter to bring up their concerns and Cassper's manager, TLee gave a response as to who is to blame

Cassper Nyovest’s Manager TLee took responsibility for the lack of impactful marketing for the African Throne tour. Images: casspernyovest, bridge_tlee, nasty_csa

As Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C tackle the first week of the African Throne tour, fans grew worried about the mundane efforts made to promote it. Cassper's manager, TLee addressed these concerns and took responsibility.

He stated that the tour is a joint effort between the rappers and they are to blame for the lack of effort made to promote the tour.

TLee addresses African Throne tour critique

One of Cassper's, Hlengiway fans took to Twitter to share her concerns about the lacklustre promotional efforts for the African Throne tour.

She mentioned that as two of Universal Music Group's biggest signees, the label needed to ensure the proper execution of marketing and promotion for the tour.

"As 2 of UMG's biggest hip hop brands, and as a first of its kind, UMG should've done more in terms of marketing."

TLee responded to the tweet, stating that UMG has nothing to do with the tour and that it's an effort between Family Tree, Ivyson Entertainment, and Bridge Entertainment.

He further took responsibility for the unimpactful promotions and promised to push harder while also announcing their sold-out Nairobi show.

"This is a Family Tree, Ivyson Ent, Bridge Ent curated tour. If there’s any blame it’s on us, concept and execution all on us."

In a recent media briefing, Cassper revealed that TLee came up with the idea for a joint tour between himself and Nasty C.

Concerns for the African Throne tour alleviate

In response to TLee, fans' worries seemed to fizz away as the excitement for the tour took over their initial concerns:

NastyC_Feed said:

"We believe you will do."

tnvenge commented:

"Appreciate you taking the time to share context and take ownership. We learn, we move."

ZuluKanye responded:

"We see the work Tlee no complain at all."

Zipho_Kunene added:

"Twitter is by far the most delusional app. Easily. If it did not happen on Twitter, it did not happen at all."

As Cassper and Nasty take on the first week of their tour, concerns about the promotions of their albums are also stuck at the back of fans' minds.

The rappers plan to release their albums on the same day mid-tour and have made more efforts to promote their tour than their projects, which begs the question as to where their priorities lie.

Mzansi speculates a Cassper and Nasty joint album

In a recent report, Briefly News caught online reactions to fans speculating that Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C may have a joint project.

The rappers have worked on a few songs in the past including Juice Back remix and Loco. Their joint tour is by far their biggest collaboration to date - a first for South African hip hop.

As the two gear up to hit Botswana on 8 September, the publication revealed how Cassper Nyovest had Nasty C practice his Setswana before landing in Gaborone.

