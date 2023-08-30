South Africans on social media have threatened to boycott Uncle Waffles' latest collaboration with KFC because of her nationality

Some people said the star should take her campaigns to her home country, Swaziland because she said she is from there on her BET nomination

The Tanzania hitmaker has been trending on social media following her KFC campaign launch as fans shared mixed reactions

Uncle Waffles is trending on social media following the launch of her much-awaited Hack the Streets campaign with KFC.

Mzansi has shared mixed reactions to Uncle Waffles' KFC campaign. Image: @unclewaffles

Uncle Waffles collaborates with KFC

There is no doubt that Uncle Waffles is one of the most sought-after amapiano stars at the moment. The star has been dominating the airwaves with her music and getting recognition and special mentions from international stars like Beyoncé and Drizzy Drake.

It comes as no surprise that top brands, including KFC, want to collaborate with her. The recent launch of the Tanzania hitmaker's new campaign dubbed Hack the Streets has caused a buzz on social media.

Uncle Waffles expressed her excitement about the Hack the Streets campaign in a statement shared with Briefly News. She said:

"Being able to show fans my journey in music and life is both extraordinary and humbling. Watch for the clues, visit the landmarks, find the scannable QR codes, get the UW Burger to secure the bag, and maybe even win an exclusive Uncle Waffles experience with KFC or some limited KFC x Uncle Waffles merch. Find it. Scan it. Shop it. Share it."

Mzansi not feeling Uncle Waffles' campaign

Unfortunately, social media users have shared negative comments about Hack the Streets. Those who have tried the burger said it's not giving what it's supposed to. Others vowed never to support the star because she claimed she was from Swaziland on her BET nomination.

@Ori_RSA said:

"If we are being honest and not biased, this KFC Uncle Waffles burger must be sold in Eswatini only. More especially for someone who doesn’t identify as a South African."

@mrmagoo added:

"Take it to Swaziland, we don't need it."

@valazat said:

"They should remove it from the menu. Unnecessarily overhyped."

