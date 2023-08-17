Uncle Waffles recently dropped her album, Solace , and has been working hard in promoting the project

The internationally-acclaimed DJ, known for her vibrant sets and accompanying dance moves, has some fresh moves for Peacock Revisit

Waffles' dance set the TikTok streets on fire and went viral with some of her fans recreating it

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Uncle Waffles brought new dance moves for 'Peacock Revisit' and TikTok is dancing along. Images: unclesmiith, unclewaffles

Source: Instagram

Uncle Waffles is back with a new viral dance move that TikTok users can't get enough of. The popular DJ recently came up with a new dance for her album's lead single, Peacock Revisit, that everyone wants to learn how to do.

Uncle Waffles' effortless moves

Waffles blew up through a viral video of herself playing a set while dancing to Adiwele in unison with her crew. Since then, the DJ has made sure to always have a few moves to accompany her songs.

Waffles made up a dance move to Peacock Revisit where she shakes her bum to the beat of the song. The dance is simple yet attractive and Waffles made sure to start the trend dancing to her own song this time around.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Uncle Waffles the trendsetter

As one would expect, Waffles' dance became a viral hit, with some people complimenting her moves and others recreating them.

Langelihle Zulu said:

"YOU-ARE-AB-SO-LUT-LY-STUNNING!"

Anga responded:

"Sa enjoya."

K commented:

"Your level of creativity!"

Outside of her dance moves, Waffles is known for her Y2k-inspired dress sense. The popular DJ is a lover of crop tops as well as baggy pants and mini-skirts, and her fans hope to one day raid her closet.

One follower commented: "Can we talk about how sickening your outfits are lately mama?" Briefly News gave insight on how fans can dress like Waffles for a fraction of the price.

Waffles the international DJ

In a recent report, Briefly News covered reactions to Waffle's album landing on international billboards. Fans shared in her excitement as they celebrated the release of Solace.

The popular DJ, who received her first big co-sign from Drake for her viral Adiwele video, is also set to host her first show in New York in September 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News