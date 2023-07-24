Uncle Waffles is one of the SA's fastest-rising stars following a life-changing endorsement from Drake. The Swaziland-born artist's cool look and sound captivated the American rapper. Uncle Waffles is also well known for having viral moments with showstopping music and even controversial outfits.

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Amapiano star Uncle Waffles has had South Africa's attention since her break out in 2021. The memorable Red Dragon hitmaker is often trending as her career skyrockets. Uncle Waffles has become a household name, from headlining Coachella to her song being a part of the Beyoncé Renaissance tour.

Uncle Waffles has some of the best celebrity style, which can be recreated with some easily accessible outfits from Mr Price. Image: @unclewaffles_.

Source: Instagram

The Tanzaia hitmaker has caused quite a commotion with her sense of style. Uncle Walffes' take on a 2000s trend broke the internet, and nothing screams the trendy DJ like lowrise jeans and a tiny top.

A look at her gorgeous Instagram shows how easily accessible her style is for a Mr Price shopper. A fun balance between feminine and tomboyish silhouettes characterises her style.

Uncle Waffles' outfit basics found at Mr Price

One thing about Uncle Waffles, she will rock a pair of lowrise denim, as reported by Sunday World. The star often rocks a big bottom and tiny top combo, and she prefers a baggy loose fit.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See below a pair of flared lowrise denim she wore to dress up as Tina Snow during her visit to the USA. The pictures show she fully embraces that lowrise comeback after it was dethroned in the 2010 mom jeans trends.

Uncle Waffle's Met Gala afterparty outfit recreated with Mr Price

Briefly News reported that one of Uncle Waffles' wins of 2023 was being invited to perform at the Met Gala Afterparty. The stunning musician wore lowrise wide-legged jeans at the A-lister event. Mr Price stocks a pair in a similar wash and fit for R329. The pants offer an interesting finish with the polyester waistline and baggy fit.

In another post, Uncle Waffles wore jeans in the same style, except ripped and paired with a graphic long-sleeved top. For a similar look, Mr Price's seamless long-sleeve top for R139 is all you need. The top has an angled hem to give the illusion of a smaller waist.

Style statement pieces like Uncle Waffles' with Mr Price

There is nothing Uncle Waffles can rock like a loud statement piece. For her Coachella performance, the DJ made headlines for wearing a nylon pink 70s disco bodysuit on stage.

The fashionista also knows how to wear statement pieces for a relaxed street-style aesthetic. Uncle Waffles wore a red and black moto jacket branded 'Red Dragon' after her EP.

Waffles looked effortlessly cool with lowrise black jeans to create an easily accessible look. Mr Price has a moto jacket with a similar colour scheme to Uncle Waffles' for R449.

See the comparison below:

Uncle Waffles' easy-to-recreate outfits with graphic tees

Uncles Waffles loves to tread between girl and tomboyish. The musician can not resist graphic T-shirts and even wore one as a dress. Waffles wore an XL T-shirt with some script and paired them with high heels.

Mr Price has a whole Graphic tees category in the men's section. Get a top from the men's section with the perfect oversized fit for this look. Order it much bigger than normal to make the perfect T-shirt dress.

How does Uncle Waffles style comfortable clothes?

Sticking to comfortable looks, Waffles loves to pair classic graphic tees with sweatpants or relaxed shorts. She lets her inner tomboy shine in this aesthetic with tastefully paired pants, tops and sneakers.

Use the same hack and find tees that reflect your personality, interests or even hobbies.

You may need to raid the men's section at Mr Price for these laid-back looks. Are you a hip-hop head? Snag a Notorious BIG T-shirt for R169 that looks like something Uncle Waffles might wear.

Uncle Waffles looked cosy when she paired a striped long-sleeved crew neck, baggy long, relaxed shorts, and sneakers.

Mr Price has similar pants on offer to achieve the comfy look for R70. These can be paired with a striped T-shirt to achieve a similar boyish look for R100.

Uncle Waffles loves luxury and niche brands on the big stage

Briefly News reported that Uncle Waffles came under fire for wearing an outfit that added up to an exorbitant price. The outfit caused a ruckus as some said she was wasting money while others defended her personal choices. To be fair, the musician also wears her fair share of smaller brands featuring handmade items.

During her Coachella set, Uncle Waffles wore a crochet piece by a local creator.

Watch a video posted by designer @crochetcouturezaa to see the look.

Uncle Waffles also wore interesting denim patchwork done by tailor @itsrigby.

To channel Uncle Waffles' unique taste when it comes to brands, check out Mr Price's collaborations that feature smaller brands and designers. Check out the store's latest collab to get some sneakers by North Star.

Uncle Waffles is clearly a sneakerhead, as she often rocks Air Forces and Nike dunks. Since she regularly wears sneakers, Mr Price's shoe collaboration with North Star can give any shopper a similar style as the sneakers Uncle Waffles wears.

North Star x Mr Price can offer dunks at an affordable R599.

Uncle Waffles' best accessory to shop for R100 at Mr Price

The 2000s heavily influence waffles' aesthetic, and nothing makes it more noticeable than her collection of adorable baguette bags. The trend was popularised in the 2000s, according to Forbes and is the perfect addition to any look, whether casual or fancy.

Uncle Waffles has shown throughout her Instagram feed that she lives for a mini handbag moment.

Mr Price has caught up to the trend by stocking some handbag pieces. The tiny shoulder bags are the perfect way to tie off any look and add that feminine touch. Mr Price has a shoulder bag with a chain handle for R100. For a classic one, snag a black one in a classic baguette shape for R159.

While Waffles has the cash to spare on custom items and designs, it does not mean that her style can't be channelled for less. Mr Price offers enough variety for any Uncle Waffles fan to put together a clean look to reference their fave.

Uncle Waffles' simple and laid-back style makes for relatable content. Fans love to see her sense of style flourish as she grows in the entertainment industry.

"We feel used": SA can't believe amapiano star Uncle Waffles is from Swaziland

Briefly News previously reported that congratulations are in order for amapiano star Uncle Waffles, who was nominated for a BET award. The star shared the good news with her social media followers.

It wasn't long before South Africans realised that the nomination stated that the Tanzania hitmaker is from Swaziland. Peeps flooded Uncle Waffles' post with hilarious comments.

The news of Uncle Waffles being a successful amapiano star from Swaziland shocked many South Africans. Fans admitted that they thought she was from Mzansi, while some even suggested that they thought she was from Tanzania.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News