Sophie Ndaba glowed in a beautiful black dress at a black-tie event hosted for Floyd Mayweather after he arrived in South Africa

The actress understood the dress code assignment as her all-black dress made her look even more beautiful and shining

The star recently celebrated her birthday with a touching post that was filled with gratitude and thankfulness

Sophie Ndaba rocked a gorgeous black dress at an event hosted in honour of Floyd Mayweather. Image: @sophiendaba

Source: Instagram

Former Generations star Sophie Ndaba stunned Mzansi with her drop-dead gorgeous outfit at Floyd Mayweather's black-tie event in Johannesburg last night.

The star looked fabulous in a classy and tasteful black number which she flaunted in style on a 360 photobooth. Sophie recently praised God after she had a successful cataract removal operation.

Sophie Ndaba looked beautiful in a black dress at Mayweather's event

Sophie Ndaba shared her beautiful look on her Instagram account. She was attending Mayweather's Black Tie Experience, which honoured South African boxing legends. The post was accompanied by Mary J Blige's classic hit Just Fine as background music.

The former actress has been through a tough year, but it was filled with victories and thankfulness.

From celebrating a successful operation to celebrating her birthday, it is great to see one of Mzansi's finest actresses and stars glowing up and walking tall.

To watch the video, click on this link.

About last night: Sophie Ndaba showed her dress off. Image: @sophiendaba

Source: Instagram

South African love Sophie Ndaba's look and spirit

Sophie's fans came out in droves to brag about how stunning she looked.

Ntibi papa said she looked remarkable.

"My militant queen. A fighter and victor."

Mamello Makha gushed over her.

"That's my queen."

Maria Selemakoro stanned a queen in Sophie.

"Our Queen is back."

Coolest Aunt lauded the dress.

"The Queen we all know."

Charmaineditshego saw stars.

"The dress looks great on her."

Sophie Ndaba celebrates Birthday

In another article, Briefly News reported that in style, Sophie Ndaba celebrated her 50th birthday recently.

She posted a short emotional video about her gratitude for reaching the milestone.

Fans showed her love and congratulated her for holding her head high.

Source: Briefly News