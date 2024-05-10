Mihlali Ndamase was reportedly unfollowed by Fenty Beauty after liking negative comments about Rihanna on social media

This move sparked debate in Mzansi, with many feeling she was being shady and undeserving of the brand's support

Some suggested that her actions could negatively impact her career, likening her to a former South African personality, Nonhle Thema

Oh, no! Mihlali Ndamase was reportedly put on the bench by the international beauty brand Fenty Beauty after a viral post. Mzansi feels she was unfollowed because she liked nasty messages about Rihanna on her timeline.

Mzansi has responded to Fenty Beauty unfollowing Mihlali Ndamase on Instagram. Image: @badgalriri and @mihlalii_n

Source: Instagram

Rihanna's makeup brand unfollows Mihlali Ndamase

Mihlali Ndamase's association with Rihanna and her brand was short-lived after being unfollowed by Fenty Beauty on Instagram. It all started when Americans accused the South African YouTuber of over-editing Rihanna's picture.

A user with the handle @ApheleleJody sparked a heated debate when she noted that Fenty Beauty had unfollowed Mimi. Surprisingly, Mzansi said the YouTuber deserves what's happening to her. The post read:

"Are you aware that Fenty unfollowed Mihlali on Instagram???"

Mzansi reacts to Mihlali being unfollowed by Fenty Beauty

Social media users dished their thoughts on the latest developments. Many noted that Mihlali was being shady when she liked comments that shaded Rihanna.

@Reba_Molefe said:

"Mihlali is gonna end up being the next Nonhle Thema "

@ontiretse27 added:

"There was no need for all this and her liking useless comments…"

@Rebel_YSL noted:

"She’s so silly… she was invited to an event but decided to clout chaser with Riri. Like who goes to an event to do a face-off with the host?"

@FulufheloSingo commented:

"There was no need for her to like those mean comments about Rihanna. Maybe Fenty pulled out of sponsoring her event that's why its postponed. "

