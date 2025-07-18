Award-winning songstress and reality TV star Kelly Khumalo says she's tired of people linking her to Senzo Meyiwa's death

Khumalo shared a video on her social media account on Friday, in which she stated that she has had enough

South Africans took to social media to blast the singer and to comment on Advocate Teffo's claims

Kelly Khumalo says she's had enough. Images:KellyKhumaloZA



Multi-award-winning singer Kelly Khumalo says she's tired of South Africans accusing her of killing Senzo Meyiwa, who is the father of her daughter.

Khumalo's statement comes after Advocate Teffo linked her to the late soccer player's death in an interview on Podcast and Chill on Thursday, 17 July.

The singer revealed on her Instagram account that she's not scared of anyone, and if anyone thinks she killed Senzo Meyiwa, they should come and get her.

The reality TV star captioned the video: "From being dragged in that dirty court to sketchy podcasts? You never cease to amaze me. It’s quite simple, though. If you strongly believe that I am capable of what you are accusing me of, come and get me and stop playing games! Till then, back off."

South Africans react to the singer's video

@Kay_ESA commented:

"Kelly Khumalo, nature will take its course. And what should be will be. Longwe will tell the truth."

@JeffreyHlu7016 wrote:

"She's right, you can't just accuse and judge someone without evidence."

@kiyo_paul responded:

"Eish, Kelly, you are testing us now, but the truth will be served, we are waiting for Mkhwanazi to take over this case."

@MbongiThe said:

"Let's wait and see, she will confess very soon."

@JosephVorster wrote:

"If she didn't do it, she knows who did it, and it's involving high-profile people; that's why this issue is going in circles."

@Thabzinni said:

"You are quite correct that is why they don't call you at the court or arrest you, because there is something behind baloyi (witches) are trying to cover."

@Kimbella_aleah responded:

"The angels witnessed everything. Whoever did it, will come out like a roaster and make noise to the nation. Let's remember that the wages of sin are death."

@Themban68616947 wrote:

"No one can get her, but her sins will follow her. No betrayal of nature."

@Mlun8196T said:

"Who is scared of her? Probably the killers, but not South Africans."

@Championship227 reacted:

"She had all the time in the world to come clean and clear those accused persons, but she didn't. Even today, they kept the secret, hence her conscience is troubling her. She won't find any peace with all the money they got."

Kelly Khumalo blasts Teffo on social media. Images: Kellykhumaloza



SA reacts to Advocate Teffo's claims to MacG that he was offered R45 million to drop Senzo Meyiwa's case

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this July that Advocate Malesela Teffo alleged during an interview with MacG that he was offered a bribe while he was in prison.

The popular advocate, who worked on the murder case of the late Senzo Meyiwa, says he was offered R45 million.

South Africans took to his interview on Podcast and Chill to share their views about the trial of the late soccer star.

Source: Briefly News