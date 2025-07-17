Advocate Malesela Teffo alleged during an interview with MacG that he was offered a bribe while he was in prison

The popular advocate, who worked on the murder case of the late Senzo Meyiwa, says he was offered R45 million

South Africans took to his interview on Podcast and Chill to share their views about the trial of the late soccer star

The advocate says he was offered a bribe while he was in jail. Images: @Am_Blujay and @DiphiriBen10

Advocate Malesela Teffo shocked Mzansi on Thursday, 17 July, when he revealed on MacG's Podcast and Chill that he was offered millions of rand to leave the Senzo Meyiwa case.

Teffo, who was one of the attorneys in the Senzo Meyiwa case, shared in the interview that he was offered nearly R50 million while he was serving his sentence in prison.

The popular lawyer shares on the Podcast and Chill interview with MacG that the head of the correctional facility called him into his office during his imprisonment and offered him R45 million to drop the Senzo Meyiwa case and concentrate on his career.

"I was promised R45 million to walk away from the case," he said.

South Africans respond to the advocate's interview

@MissVoo1 said:

"R45M to silence Advocate Teffo? If this is true, it’s not just corruption, it’s treason against justice. The truth about Senzo Meyiwa's murder scares some powerful people."

@Truthonothing responded:

"It takes a real man to reject R45 million to stay silent about corruption. If South Africans had leaders like this, it could have become the first China-like country in Africa. Those who took the money cost their future generations an opportunity that can now only be found through visas."

@tumimashabela wrote:

"Even if he had accepted the money, they were going to eliminate him before he could spend a cent. Advocate Teffo is 10times a decent man of honour."

@ta_marah7 replied:

"What would've happened if he took the money and continued with Senzo Meyiwa's case?"

@DengaAxe said:

"Advocate Teffo should have said R4 million, so that it can be believable."

@jimmyzwane_RSA responded:

"He said Kelly had 6 warrants of arrest, but denied. He talked about Sibiya and Cele, who arrested him. Everything about Senzo was true when General Mkhwanazi spoke; then everything made sense."

@Mmgodini replied:

"Tefo is mad.Where would that conversational official get that money?"

@Denzil26913918 said:

"The R45 million total is questionable, but the rest I agree with. Many South Africans wasted their hard-earned money on some lawyers who sabotaged their cases in exchange for some contract work at powerful companies, or in exchange for a favour to the opposing attorney."

Advocate Teffo trends for his allegations in the Senzo Meyiwa case. Image:@Nyathi_nsindane

