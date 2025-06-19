Mpho Popps just shared another hilarious skit and featured celebrated actor, Warren Masemola

The award-winning comedian recreated the court proceedings from the Senzo Meyiwa trial and had social media users in stitches

Fans are hysterical at the men's hilarious skit, and can't get enough of the references

Warren Masemola recreated the Senzo Meyiwa trial as Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng in Mpho Popps' skit.

Mpho Popps and Warren Masemola collaborated on a new skit and had social media erupting in laughter.

Warren Masemola features in Mpho Popps' skit

Another day, another skit from Mpho Popps and the People Need Comedy team, and this time, they have a special guest.

Warren Masemola is an award-winning actor whose years in the film industry have made him a familiar face. He has appeared in shows like Scandal! and also played the character of Thokozani "Thoko" Chanel on SABC 1's Ses'Top La.

Since recently trending on social media for his speech at Presley Chweneyagae's memorial service, Masemola's name has been on everybody's lips, so Mpho Popps used that as an opportunity to feature him in a skit.

Warren Masemola was Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng in the re-enactment of the Senzo Meyiwa trial.

Following their reenactment of Penny Penny's parliament meeting, the PNC crew recreated the recent happenings from the Senzo Meyiwa trial.

With Masemola acting as Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng, he re-enacted the latest court proceedings that saw Mokgoatlheng being called out for apparent racism:

Here's what Mzansi said about Mpho Popps' new skit

Fans and followers are in stitches and can't believe how spot on and hilarious Warren Masemola was:

sashalee.setzin said:

"Thanks for this. Please, we need this on Comedy Central."

michelle_mokoto wrote:

"Having watched all of the original court episodes, this is world-class hilarious."

kgothatso_mahamba laughed:

"Not the judge throwing Surfer Blue at him."

TiisetxoSetso was in stitches:

"Throwing the cipher blue at the lawyer was unacceptable, my Lord."

Mzansi is impressed by Warren Masemola's re-enactment of the Senzo Meyiwa trial.

KGenius_DJ was curious:

"I don’t normally watch those court cases shown on TV, but does our Judge read or speak like this?"

motsamai247 was impressed:

"I can't believe that Warren Masemola, as a big actor like that, agreed to work with Popps. Good content, guys."

KennethPangela praised Warren Masemola:

"Wow! Warren is good, man. Warren was born for acting. This guy, yooooh!"

Vavomsiza was hysterical:

"You guys are sending me straight to the grave with laughter ."

Warren Masemola addresses Presley Chweneyagae kissing comment

In more Warren Masemola updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the actor finally addressing the questions about him kissing Presley Chweneyagae.

During his speech at Chweneyagae's memorial service, Masemola revealed that not only did he and his friend fight a lot, but they also made out.

This statement left many people uneasy and asking questions, to which Masemola finally addressed in a recent interview, saying the kiss "was not detailed":

"A kiss is not a lamza, a kiss can be anything, and it was not detailed. Masemola men don't kiss men on the lips. And I'm not defending myself, all I'm just saying is Masemola men don't lamza."

