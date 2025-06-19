Warren Masemola is making headlines after setting the record straight about his comment on kissing the late actor Presley Chweneyagae

While honouring the late Tsotsi star, Masemola recalled personal moments, including fights and affection

Speaking during an interview with Mpho Popps, Maemola noted that he wasn't defending himself, but simply clearing the air

Warren Masemola has set the record straight about his heartfelt tribute to the late Presley Chweneyagae, which made him make headlines for the wrong reasons.

Warren Masemola addressed Presley Chweneyagae memorial remarks after backlash. Images: warrenmasemola, presleychweneyagae

Source: Instagram

The seasoned actor best known for his breakout role in the Oscar-winning film Tsotsi died on 27 May 2025.

Warren Masemola’s tribute to Chweneyagae sparks debate

Presley Chweneyagae’s family and management confirmed natural death as his cause of death.

A sombre farewell was held at the Akasia Community Hall in Pretoria to honour the star, but Masemola’s speech made headlines.

It made headlines for the wrong reasons online, with netizens swiping at the seasoned actor for his speech.

Speaking during the memorial service, Masemola said:

“We fought about love, money, families, and children. But we also enjoyed kissing so much.”

Confirmed reports have it that the mood changed after his speech.

Despite Masemola’s speech making headlines, Presley Chweneyegae's family hasn’t yet addressed anything.

The unexpected intimacy of his comment left netizens concerned.

While others made it known that the statement was too personal for a public event with hundreds in attendance.

Some dragged Masemola's personality into the picture.

Warren Masemola responds to backlash

However, against the backlash, the actor has set the record straight about his ‘kissing’ comment during a podcast interview with Mpho Popps.

The star noted that:

“A kiss is not a lamza. A kiss can be anything, and it was not detailed.”

He said he was not defending himself, but revealing that a person can be kissed anywhere.

While Masemola’s speech sparked debate online, actress Sivenathi Mabuya’s tribute seemingly did the damage control.

The actress penned a heartfelt tribute that left South Africa in tears.

Taking to Instagram, the actress gave Presley Chweneyagae his flowers as she reflected on her time on-screen with the star.

The late Presley 'Cobrizi' Chweneyagae was spotted out and about before his untimely death. Image: presleychweneyagae

Source: Instagram

The actress who starred as Presley Chweneyagae’s on-screen lover on The River spinoff, Cobrizi, said:

"Happy to have met this particular hero. Umntu wabantu. Umntu wolonwabo. An unpredictable thespian who led with heart."

The actress added:

"I’ve been blessed to work with many greats, this one hits kinda different. This one is and will always be one for the books."

Her tribute got a nod from Mzansi, and several experts shared their two cents on tributes.

Cultural experts weigh in on memorial service traditions

One of celebrated cultural psychologist Dr. Thandi Mokoena’s remarks on memorial services made the rounds online.

Mokoena believes that memorial services are sacred communal spaces where one should be careful with one's words.

Cultural psychologists believe personal and sensitive experiences should be reserved for private conversations.

Warren Masemola mourns co-stars

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Warren Masemola mourned fellow co-stars with a heartfelt post that left netizens in tears.

The star shared one of his priceless moments with Mlangeni Nawa and Chweneyagae and captioned the posts with Beyonce’s song I was here.

