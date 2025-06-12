Stasie Kombuis restaurant owner has reacted to social media reports that her establishment is a drinking spot

This comes after actor Warren Masemola called out his late friend Presley Chweneyagae at his funeral service

South Africans recently took to social media to react to Warren Masemola's speech to criticise the restaurant

Award-winning actor Warren Masemola has been trending on social media since he exposed his late friend Presley Chweneyagae at his funeral.

The former The River star who paid tribute to Chweneyagae revealed at the actor's funeral that his late friend used to drink at Stasie Kombuis for hours while he was still alive.

Thato Jele, who is the owner of the restaurant, Stasie Kombuis has broken her silence since Masemola's viral speech at Chweneyagae's funeral service this past Saturday, 7 June.

Jele reveals to Kaya 959 that Chweneyagae loved her establishment, and that he was a good man.

The businesswoman also shares that they do not embarrass their clients and none of the videos that are trending on social media were taken at her place.

Jele adds that she carries no bitterness towards Warren Masemola, and she's actually thankful and this may be the path that God wanted her [Thato Jele] to walk.

The businesswoman also rubbishes claims that her establishment is a shebeen.

“My place is not a shebeen or a drinking spot. It’s home to me and to my clients. That’s why people keep coming back. Where there’s good food, there’s always good music,” says Thato Jele.

South Africans recently took to social media to react to Masemola's speech.

South Africans respond to Masemola's speech

@FlowVersatile responded:

"Presley was living the basic kasi broer lifestyle. Clearly, the Cobrizi character wasn’t acting, that was his real life."

@gargamelkm2 wrote:

"I saw a tweet of people getting mad when someone mentioned that Cobra was an absent father."

@Katlego82524173 replied:

"Now she doesn’t have to search no more. She will finally know where her husband is, night after night. Mosadi wa batho o tlae khutsa," (the poor woman will finally rest).

@Miss_Mashetla said:

"One thing about North gents? Gae ase ko bayang," (they won't go home).

@BeeMermaids said:

"Alcohol is really bad when a person is epileptic. The fame really got to him."

@I_am_Bucie replied:

"A search party? I’m sorry but I laughed out loud."

@kuanele_ said in 2022:

"Motho tswanetse a tswe ka kasi or else o shwela Stasie Kombuis," (a person must leave the township, or you'll end up dying at Stasie Kombuis).

Warren Masemola exposes Stasie Kombuis club. Images: WarrenMasemola

Source: Getty Images

