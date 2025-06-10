South Africans mocked musician and radio personality Fifi Cooper for posing next to late actor Presley Chweneyagae

Chweneyagae, who passed away on Tuesday, 27 May at 40 years was buried in Pretoria on Saturday, 7 June

Social media users took to Cooper's photo to criticise her sharing a picture of the actor's graveyard on her social media

Actor Presley Chweneyagae's funeral service was on Saturday, 7 June. Image: PresleyChweneyagae

Popular rapper Fifi Cooper received backlash for posting a photo of herself at Presley Chweneyagae's graveyard over the weekend.

The multi-talented actor, who was buried on Saturday, 7 June in Pretoria topped Twitter trends when his coffin got jammed while being lowered.

Social media user @literallysk shared a photo on X of the rapper next to Chweneyagae's graveyard on Monday, 9 June.

Cooper recently attended Chweneyagae's first memorial service in Mahikeng, North West province, and honoured him.

The rapper also recently made headlines when she defended herself against singer Naledi Aphiwe, who accused her of stealing her iPhone.

South Africans predict the musician, who currently works on radio is seeking attention from the media and social media.

"Yup, this is the last resort to a failing career. This is unnecessary attention seeking," said one social media user on X.

Cooper shared several photos of Chweneyagae's graveyard on her Facebook account on Monday, 9 June, and captioned the post:

"What a crazy week. Till we meet again grootman," (big man).

South Africans react to Cooper's latest photo

shdb@literallysk said:

"Mind you, she probably had to wait for the whole family to leave."

@vezi___ replied:

"Social media is so f*cked up, man."

@nuhohm1 wrote:

"Just saw a picture of Fifi Cooper aura farming on top of Cobra's grave."

@TebogoSurprice said:

"Fifi Cooper has been going through it for some time now. I hope her people find her and help her."

@homohabilisM replied:

"Yup, this is the last resort to a failing career. This is unnecessary attention seeking."

@Ms_therry said:

"Very weird. Why ole ko lebitleng le le fresh ose family? (Why are you at a fresh graveyard when you are not a family member?). O zama eng," (what are you trying to do?).

@emkayreloaded wrote:

"It's giving that chief mourner who isn't really the chief mourner."

sd@CoolyNicey said:

"Ayi Fifi amahloni awamudli (Fifi is not embarrassed). What's worse washutha ngathi isithombe sama 70's," (she shot a photo with a camera of poor quality, like from the 70s).

@LeboEric31563 replied:

"I had so many questions. Maybe I'm too strict."

@literallysk wrote:

"That picture ya (of) Fifi Cooper at Cobrizy’s funeral is killing me."

'The River' star Presley Chweneyagae has been buried. Images: PresleyCweneyagae

Video: Presley Chweneyagae’s close friend recalls actor’s last breath: “I was with the paramedics”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this June that a close friend of The River actor Presley Chweneyagae shared his last moments before he passed away.

The River and 90 Plein Street star who passed away at 40 was buried on Saturday, 7 June.

South Africans are mourning the passing of the multi-award-winning Tsotsi, and iNumber Number actor.

