Fifi Cooper caused some commotion once again following her fallout with Naledi Aphiwe. The Truth or Dare hitmaker had heated words for Naledi Aphiwe, who made serious allegations of theft against her.

Fifi Cooper looked at iPhones weeks after Naledi Aphiwe accused her of stealing hers. Image: @ke_fificoopersan / @naledi_aphiwe_.

Source: Instagram

A video showing Fifi Cooper making a purchase at an iStore left people speculating about Naledi Aphiwe's accusations. Online users raised questions about the timing of Fifi Cooper's latest buy.

Fifi Cooper visits Apple store

In a video posted by @MDNnewss, Fifi Cooper was at an iStore where she was talking to a shop attendant. The rapper was presumably in the store to get the new phone, as the shop attendant was showing her new iPhones. Watch the video of Fifi Cooper shopping below:

Naledi Aphiwe's iPhone journey

Naledi's iPhone meant a great deal to her as she had celebrated making the purchase worth R19,000. Briefly News reported that shortly after accusing Fifi Cooper of stealing her iPhone, Naledi moved on to greener pastures. The young musician posted a video of herself getting a brand new iPhone after losing hers to theft.

Naledi Aphiwe and Chris Brown met after he helped her go viral. Image: @naledi_aphiwe_.

Source: Instagram

SA speculates about Fifi Cooper iPhone purchase

Online users could not help but reference that Fifi was looking at an iPhone weeks after being accused of stealing one. Some people thought that she may have traded in an old iPhone.

@AlfredZNcube remarked:

"😂 This is crazy, she sold the one she stole from Naledi and buy herself a new one. I have never seen someone making a video for buying a phone, this tells a lot. 😂"

@MYKAPTENI was taken aback:

"This move makes her look guilty and suspicious!"

@I_am_Bucie commented:

"Her buying a new iPhone after being suspected of stealing Naledi’s phone is suspicious and she had to record it & she never does that 🤔 . I’m starting to believe that she stole it . Trade in nyana or sold it and topped up and bought a new phone . "

@mthunzi1385444 jokingly speculated:

"So she sold that one 🤣😂"

@LeletooMkupa wondered:

"Did she finally make a purchase on this video or she was just enquiring?"

@Black_Is_Queen defended Fifi:

"I still don't believe @FifiCooperSan would stoop that low and steal a cellphone, I'm sorry angeke."

@UnleashedSt was unimpressed:

"Purchasing a phone (possibly on contract) because of pressure is something else, man."

@FNkabini remarked:

"This makes Fifi look guilty."

Naledi Aphiwe celebrates her song's major success

Briefly News previously reported that up-and-coming South African singer Naledi Aphiwe has revealed that her hit song Ngiyabonga has been certified platinum. The singer shared the great news with her fans and followers.

We can all agree that Naledi Aphiwe is ready to take over the South African music industry. The talented vocalist rose to prominence when she was featured on Chris Brown's song Shooter and later met him during his recent visit to Mzansi.

Naledi has been releasing back-to-back hit songs, including an emotional tribute to the late icon Winnie Khumalo. Taking to her Instagram page, the singer announced that her song Ngiyabonga had been awarded another plaque.

