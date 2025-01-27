Naledi Aphiwe's hit song Ngiyabonga has been certified platinum, marking another milestone for the rising South African singer

Naledi, who gained fame after collaborating with Chris Brown on Shooter , continues to release impactful music, including a tribute to Winnie Khumalo

Fans celebrated her achievement on social media, praising her talent and the motivational message of her music

Up-and-coming South African singer Naledi Aphiwe has revealed that her hit song Ngiyabonga has been certified platinum. The singer shared the great news with her fans and followers.

Naledi Aphiwe celebrated her song scooping a platinum plaque. Image: @naledi_aphiwe

Naledi Aphiwe ecstatic over her song's success

We can all agree that Naledi Aphiwe is ready to take over the South African music industry. The talented vocalist rose to prominence when she was featured on Chris Brown's song Shooter and later met him during his recent visit to Mzansi.

Naledi has been releasing back-to-back hit songs, including an emotional tribute to the late icon Winnie Khumalo. Taking to her Instagram page, the singer announced that her song Ngiyabonga had been awarded another plaque after being certified platinum. She captioned the post:

"Multi-Platinum whattttt?🥹🥹🥹😭❤️🎉🕺plaque girlsss worldwide ke sana 🎀❤️🥹"

Naledi Aphiwe's fans congratulations

Social media users flooded Naledi Aphiwe's page with heartfelt congratulatory comments. Many encouraged the young vocalist who recently aced her Matric to keep pushing.

@itss_puseletso said:

"Usebenzile ntombo!😍👏🏻"

@jasonrulexmusic commented:

"Congratulations ❤️"

@anelecbiya added:

"Congratulations ❤️🙌🔥🔥"

@aphiwe_nyambose wrote:

"Mekthiwa UNkulunkulu shows up and shows off🙌😍You are unstoppable, my dear❤️"

@asive__b noted:

"Currently listening to Romeo & Juliet you cooked right there and Congratulations baby!!♥️🔥🔥🔥"

@shaun_themba_ said:

"@naledi_aphiwe_ Congratulations on your song going Double Platinum❤️"Ngiyabonga" has been my song of encouragement whenever I felt like giving up, the message behind this song is so powerful and trust me it has had such a great impact in my life❤️."

Naledi Aphiwe causes a buzz with pictures of her alleged boyfriend

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Naledi Aphiwe had the rumour mill spinning after allegedly introducing her boyfriend. The 18-year-old shared stunning pictures on her social media, sparking a debate about dating for teenagers.

Naledi Aphiwe's career may be marred in controversy, from the bizarre allegations of her mother's death to being pelted with objects while on stage. The young singer issued a statement explaining her side to her concerned fans.

