Winnie Khumalo's passing at 51 after a short illness has left South Africans mourning, with heartfelt tributes pouring in from fans and celebrities like Somizi Mhlongo

Naledi Aphiwe honoured Khumalo with an emotional tribute song shared on Instagram, touching fans with her heartfelt lyrics and powerful voice

Social media users praised Naledi's talent, calling her gifted and blessed, as Khumalo's legacy was remembered through reposted videos and messages of love

South Africans are still coming to terms with veteran singer Winnie Khumalo's untimely death. Khumalo, who had been struggling with her health, passed away after a short illness.

Naledi Aphiwe has penned a touching song for Winnie Khumalo. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images and @nalediaphiwe

Naledi Aphiwe honours Winnie Khumalo with a song

Up-and-coming SA vocalist Naledi Aphiwe recently left social media users in tears when she shared a snippet of the song she wrote for the legendary singer. Mzansi celebrities, including Somizi Mhlongo, have also paid their heartfelt tribute following the 51-year-old singer's death.

Fans also remembered MaKhumalo by reposting the singer's viral videos on social media. Taking to her Instagram page, Naledi Aphiwe shared the touching song she sang for Winnie Khumalo. She captioned the post:

"Rest in peace to our Wonderful Lady ❤️🤍🕊️Winnie Khumalo, you will always be remembered for your amazing work and voice 🥹🤍🕊️"

Fans touched by Naledi Aphiwe's tribute to Winnie Khumalo

The singer's song left her fans and followers emotional. Many noted that the lyrics and her voice gave them goosebumps. Others were in awe of Naledi's unmatched talent.

@siphokazi_nonjobe said:

"This child must be protected by all 🔥🔥🔥🔥 talented ubaby."

@rosesimelane commented:

"What a Tribute song siyabonga Naledi❤️ Rest In Peace Mam Winnie 🙏🏽 🕊️ 🕊️ 🕊️"

@preciousstaat_tshabalala wrote:

"Beautiful tribute ❤️❤️"

@lleyllo_sambz noted:

"Please do a gospel song the anointing I hear in your beautiful voice is so strong you are gifted and blessed ❤️"

@enhle___m wrote:

"What a tribute love❤️🔥❤️🙌May her Soul Rest In Peace ❤️"

Rethabile Khumalo finally breaks her silence after her mother's death

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that a heartbroken Rethabile Khumalo was left with the bitter task of having to announce her mother's passing.

After news broke out about Winnie Khumalo's sudden and tragic passing, her daughter, Rethabile, was among the last to confirm the reports.

