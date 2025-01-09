Rethabile Khumalo finally broke her silence to confirm her mother's tragic passing

Winnie Khumalo died after a reported brief illness, and her daughter's farewell broke netizens' hearts

South Africans gathered to pay tribute to the musician and sent heartwarming condolences to her family

Rethabile Khumalo broke her silence after Winnie Khumalo's untimely death. Images: rethabile_rsa

Source: Instagram

A heartbroken Rethabile Khumalo was left with the bitter task of having to announce her mother's passing.

Rethabile Khumalo announces mom's death

After news broke out about Winnie Khumalo's sudden and tragic passing, her daughter, Rethabile, was among the last to confirm the reports,

The Live My Life hitmaker is said to have lost her life on 7 January 2025 after a brief illness, having spent some time in the hospital.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Prior to this, Rethabile was also hospital-bound after being poisoned by a friend, though she eventually recovered.

Having shared special moments with her mom, including interviews and performances, Rethabile was heartbroken to announce the news of her mom's death:

"You will always be in my heart, Mum."

Mzansi sends love to Rethabile Khumalo

Netizens are shattered by Winnie Khumalo's death and the impact it has on her daughter:

MoiponeMolatoli said:

"Rethabile, we will also keep you in our hearts and prayers during this difficult time as you navigate life without the most important person in your life. May God meet you at your point of need."

LitSego wrote:

"Heartfelt condolences to you and your family. Sending you so much love, Rethabile."

beritaafrosoul commented:

"My condolences, sis. May her soul rest in peace. And may God shower you and your family with strength and comfort."

bridgetandlife posted:

"I’m so sorry, Retha. May God grant you strength and comfort during this difficult time."

bridgetandlife responded:

"I’m so sorry, Retha. May God grant you strength and comfort during this difficult time."

Kelly Khumalo reacts to news reporter's blunder

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Kelly Khumalo's reaction to a reporter mistaking her for Winnie Khumalo and confirming her "passing."

The Asine singer threw a fit and accused the broadcaster of being malicious and even hating her.

Source: Briefly News