RIP Winnie Khumalo: Rethabile Khumalo Breaks Silence Following Her Mother’s Tragic Passing
- Rethabile Khumalo finally broke her silence to confirm her mother's tragic passing
- Winnie Khumalo died after a reported brief illness, and her daughter's farewell broke netizens' hearts
- South Africans gathered to pay tribute to the musician and sent heartwarming condolences to her family
A heartbroken Rethabile Khumalo was left with the bitter task of having to announce her mother's passing.
Rethabile Khumalo announces mom's death
After news broke out about Winnie Khumalo's sudden and tragic passing, her daughter, Rethabile, was among the last to confirm the reports,
The Live My Life hitmaker is said to have lost her life on 7 January 2025 after a brief illness, having spent some time in the hospital.
Prior to this, Rethabile was also hospital-bound after being poisoned by a friend, though she eventually recovered.
Having shared special moments with her mom, including interviews and performances, Rethabile was heartbroken to announce the news of her mom's death:
Mihlali Ndamase embraces spiritual journey, SA weighs in: "Some guy from Limpopo will fall for this"
"You will always be in my heart, Mum."
Mzansi sends love to Rethabile Khumalo
Netizens are shattered by Winnie Khumalo's death and the impact it has on her daughter:
MoiponeMolatoli said:
"Rethabile, we will also keep you in our hearts and prayers during this difficult time as you navigate life without the most important person in your life. May God meet you at your point of need."
LitSego wrote:
"Heartfelt condolences to you and your family. Sending you so much love, Rethabile."
beritaafrosoul commented:
"My condolences, sis. May her soul rest in peace. And may God shower you and your family with strength and comfort."
bridgetandlife posted:
"I’m so sorry, Retha. May God grant you strength and comfort during this difficult time."
bridgetandlife responded:
