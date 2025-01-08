SA is mourning singer Winnie Khumalo, who passed away on 7 January 2025, as confirmed by her record label, Kalawa Jazmee

Khumalo, diagnosed with asthma late last year, had spoken openly about her condition and her three-month battle with illness

Fans and colleagues flooded social platforms with heartfelt messages, honouring her powerful voice and passion for music

The South African music industry is reeling following singer Winnie Khumalo's death after a short illness. Social media has been awash with heartfelt tributes from her colleagues, fans and friends.

Kalawa Jazmee confirms Winnie Khumalo's death

The year started on a sad note for the Khumalo family following singer Winnie's passing. The star died on 7 January 2025. Khumalo's record label, Kalawa Jazmee, issued a statement confirming her passing. Part of the statement read:

"It is with great sadness that Kalawa Jazmee Records confirms the passing of Winnie Khumalo.

A true icon, Winnie Khumalo made a remarkable contribution to the South African music scene, inspiring many with her powerful voice and unforgettable performances."

Here's a timeline of Winnie Khumalo's health issues

Winnie Khumalo was diagnosed with asthma late last year. Speaking at the time, the Wena Nami hitmaker said she was rushed to the hospital after experiencing shortness of breath. She said:

"I have never heard of anyone being diagnosed with asthma at this age. But the doctors have told me it's still in the early stages and I need to manage it well and just take care of myself."

A recent video of the singer talking about her health issues also resurfaced. In the video, Khumalo said she had been sick for three months.

Fans react to Winnie Khumalo's death

Social media users are still reeling following the singer's untimely death. Many flooded social media with heartfelt condolence messages.

@KhayaJames said:

"This is awfully sad. Her irrepressible passion and energy, she loved her craft."

@Mtezman commented:

"😔 Thank you for the music Sis Winnie. Rest in musical peace 🕯️✨"

@Abel_Seloane wrote:

"May she rest in eternal peace 🕊️ #RIPWinnieKhumalo."

Kelly Khumalo rages as journalist mistook her for Winnie Khumalo

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that it was a bad day for Kelly Khumalo after she was mistaken for Winnie Khumalo and declared dead.

In the wake of Winnie Khumalo's tragic death, Kelly Khumalo gained some unexpected publicity after an eNCA reporter made a horrible mistake.

