Afro-pop singer Winnie Khumalo revealed in a TikTok video that she was sick for three months

The actress revealed shared her health update in a video before she passed away on Tuesday, 7 January

Winnie Khumalo revealed in a video that she's been sick for three months. Image: @Jabu_Mcdonald

Singer Winnie Khumalo revealed that she'd been sick for three months before she passed away. The songstress passed away at the age of 51 years after a short illness.

Her daughter Rethabile, who was hospitalised in 2024 confirmed her mother's death on Tuesday, 7 January.

The 51-year-old singer shared in a TikTok video in December 2024 that she was sick for three months.

"Ngiyabonga. I have been sick for three months, but now I am better," wrote the singer.

South Africans remember late actress

@Joy_Zelda also shared the video of the late songstress Winnie Khumalo on X on Tuesday, 7 January.

@NtkThembi replied:

"I don’t know how to explain this but this is touching me so hard. I used to listen to her music when I was younger and I just lost my mom in December. This is so crazy. I hope Rethabile wa gomotsega ko aleng. (I hope Rethabile heals)"

@mamakgolaganyo said:

"I just saw a trending video of her and her daughter, confirming that they will perform this Friday on DJ Cleo's Eskhaleni's show. It's sad. There was and will be only one. In our sadness, we are lifted by the extraordinary gift of her life. Fly high with the angels."

@BetwayQueen2 wrote:

"Hearing about Winnie Khumalo's passing is heartbreaking, her music and acting career will be deeply missed. RIP."

@SoulFairy3 replied:

"This song was my happy place for many many years. RIP Winnie, thank you for the music."

@gaselanonto said:

"I used to love this song. That part ugogo wam wathi Winnie mtanami, Winnie mtanam. Rest in Peace Winnie Khumalo."

@PillayLM replied:

"RIP dear soul! This song was my pick-me-up song. Thank you for the music."

Winnie Khumalo asks for prayers

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in 2024 that the late singer Winnie Khumalo asked South Africans to pray for her daughter Rethabile who was admitted to the hospital.

Khumalo's daughter was poisoned by her friend, and fought for her life in hospital.

