South African singer Rethabile Khumalo is fighting for her life in hospital after her friend poisoned her

The star's mother, Winnie Khumalo, disclosed this information on her Instagram page

Winnie also revealed that Rethabile has already had 3 operations since she was admitted to the hospital

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Rethabile Khumalo is fighting for her life in hospital. Image: @rethabile_khumalo

Source: Instagram

The South African singer and songwriter Rethabile Khumalo's life is in danger, and she is fighting for her life in the hospital.

Rethabile Khumalo poisoned by her friend

Winnie Khumalo's daughter, a veteran singer, has made headlines once again after she threw shots at amapiano artists about how untalented some of them are but get recognised more than her.

The new mom was recently poisoned by her friend, and her mother, Winnie Khumalo, revealed that Rethabile is fighting for her life in hospital and that she has had three operations done on her since she was admitted.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Winnie posted about this on her Instagram page and asked for prayers for her daughter.

She wrote:

"It has been six days now in hospital...So, I decided it's only fair to share this sad news with her supporters...They did 3 operations on her already. We hope that @rethabile_rsa will soon recover, but at the moment, akukho kuhle...She has been on and off...When you pray, please include her.Ubunzima bokuba umzali."

See the post below:

Fans show love to Winnie and Rethabile Khumalo

Many fans and followers of the star showered them with love during this difficult time:

nhlanhla_mafu wrote:

"We are praying for her sthandwa sami , nakanjani uzonqoba uRetha."

lerato_mvelase said:

"Noooo man. May God intervene."

mshikaslindile responded:

"After God fear friends! What was she hoping for? Umngani onjani vele owenza nje? Waze wayizwisa ingane ubuhlungu, upoison pho? Yhoo ay shame. Rethabile will recover well very soon wr trust God! Phephisa sis lowosatan akayobhadla ejele bandla."

mamngcobo replied:

"We are praying sthandwa sami."

winnie_mashaba commented:

"We are praying Sisi."

nkululeko_maluleke mentioned:

"That’s bad. May God give her strength to overcome the plot of the enemy."

A-Reece disses rappers for joining Amapiano movement

In a previous report, Briefly News shared online reactions to A-Reece slamming fellow rappers in the industry for joining the trendy Amapiano wave when it was at its peak.

The Paradise rapper has been known to shake the table on occasion to see what the public will say about his controversial statements and shows no signs of stopping. Ahead of his next album release, he posted a lyric on Twitter (X) suggesting that he's the best rapper in Africa and received mixed reactions from online users.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News