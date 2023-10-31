Rethabile Khumalo has a lot to get off her chest and chose the perfect platform to do so, Gogo Skhotheni's Venting Podcast

The Ntyilo Ntyilo hitmaker blasted Amapiano artists saying some are talentless but get opportunities while musicians like her are overlooked

Rethabile received support from fans who appreciated her honesty in addressing the matter

Rethabile Khumalo says Amapiano has artists who don't have any talent but their songs become hits, while talented artists like herself don't get recognised. Images: rethabile_rsa

Source: Instagram

Yoh, Rethabile Khumalo is about to ruffle some feathers with her latest statements. The singer and her mom Winnie were invited to Gogo Skhotheni's Venting Podcast where Rethabile accused some Amapiano artists of having no talent.

Seeing that the Umlilo songstress has never been on the wrong side of the media, her controversial statement came as a shock but surprisingly, fans agreed with her.

Rethabile Khumalo throws shots at Amapiano stars

We hope our girl Rethabile Khumalo won't get herself into trouble with her latest controversial statements.

The singer opened up on Gogo Skhotheni's Venting Podcast about how difficult it is for talented singers like herself to get opportunities. She went on to blast Amapiano artists, saying some of the genre's musicians are all hits and no talent:

"There's a lot of untalented people in the industry right now, Amapiano brought us some sort of people. Someone can arrive and their track becomes popular and song of the year. While we, the real artists are still waiting."

Rethabile released her new project, Culo and told Briefly News that she has rarely received recognition in the music industry, and spoke on the SAMA's recent cancellation:

"I don't have anything to say about the SAMAs because I've never been nominated or recognised. What Riky Rick said about artists buying awards is real, that's why I don't bother submitting."

Mzansi weighs in on Rethabile's statement

Fans have Rethabile's back and support her spicy comment about Amapiano artists. Her new project is receiving rave reviews from fans who appreciate her take on societal issues:

user-hp6so5kb3j agreed:

"I respect her for saying there's a lack of talent out there and giving proof of how talent looks like."

AndiswaNxumalo quoted Rethabile:

"'There's a lot of untalented people in the industry now.' Very very true!"

MedusaMedusa-kk3om echoed her sentiments:

"What Rethabile is saying is very true."

LonwaboMatinise-nc3dz said:

"Love Retha so much, pure talent, I wish her all the success!"

zaka3956 agreed:

"She's right talented and gifted musicians are being ignored."

ginsu_pd asked:

"I wanna know what happened to her career because she was well on her way, then it was mute. Also, I didn't like her brand presentation, it was so messy and all over the place but she's very talented."

A-Reece disses rappers for joining Amapiano

In a recent report, Briefly News shared online reactions to A-Reece slamming fellow rappers for joining the trendy Amapiano wave when it was at its peak.

The Paradise rapper has been known to shake the table on occasion to see what the public will say about his controversial statements and shows no signs of stopping.

Ahead of his album release, he posted a lyric on Twitter (X) suggesting that he's the best rapper in Africa and received mixed reactions from online users.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News