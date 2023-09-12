A-Reece has come back to social media to shake some tables and start debates

The Paradise hitmaker took to Twitter to post lyrics from M.anifest's Scorpion Flow single

Though many followers don't know that the statement was, in fact, a song lyric, it speaks to the level of confidence A-Reece and his fans have in him

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

A-Reece posted lyrics from M.anifest's 'Scorpion Flow' that sparked a social media debate. Images: theboydoingthings

Source: Instagram

A-Reece began another online debate that had the social media streets ablaze. The rapper posted a lyric from Ghanaian rapper M.anifest's Scorpion Flow single where he declares himself the only rapper in Africa.

Like many online users who post song lyrics, Reece did not insert quotation marks, making the lyric more of a statement that had the Twitter (X) space going crazy.

A-Reece declares himself the only African rapper

In a Twitter post, A-Reece posted a lyric from Ghanaian emcee, M.anifest's 2021 single, Scorpion Flow. The song is a bar parade where the Ghanaian superstar raps non-stop for just shy of three minutes.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The statement is made at the very end of the song where the Tomorrow hitmaker declares himself as the only emcee in Africa that he recognises:

"Only two rappers I know in Africa, me and nobody in particular."

The two emcees previously went head to head in the 2022 Hennessy Cypher along with fellow rappers M.I Abaga, Octopizzo, and Vector.

One can imagine just how a bold statement such as this can ruffle some feathers in the rap community. Reece has been known to make similar declarations and make an exit, leaving Twitter heated up in a debate as his fans back his bold claims.

Slimes speak up for A-Reece

Sure enough, the Slimes supported A-Reece's lyric that's masked as a statement.

The fan base is by far the most loyal and brutal in the South African music industry and is always quick to defend Reece and sing his praises:

Other music heads weren't as moved by Reece's tweet and tore his statement apart, with some pinning him up against Nasty C who is currently touring the continent:

pablo_weDrip asked:

"Who are you?"

Thedark71466842 said:

"Bold but you ain’t even on my top 10 bruh!"

moshe_ngobeni1 posted:

"When we discuss hits you leave the group chat."

_malise responded:

"We’re tired man."

tezza_cs commented:

"It’s his arrogance that’s holding this man back."

Mpho_ligege added:

"You are not that guy relax."

maliesibango posted:

"Maybe in Pitori, not in Africa."

kxng_tso said:

"Three years later and your pinned tweet has never happened, you are one of the laziest rappers in Africa."

mavikane_kevin posted:

"Every artist going international except you."

SkrikxKraze responded:

"OTHER KIDS ARE TOURING AFRICA, YOU'RE TWEETING FROM YOUR COUCH. LET THE WORK DO THE TALKING!"

A-Reece gears up for Reece Effect tour

In a recent publication, Briefly News shared details behind A-Reece's upcoming Reece Effect country-wide tour as well as his fans' reactions to the announcement.

The rapper is a little over a month away from the expected release of his upcoming album and eager fans are looking forward to hearing what their favourite rapper has been cooking all these years.

The publication also revealed Mzansi's response to Reece suggesting a project before the arrival of P2.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News