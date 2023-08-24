A-Reece may have a loyal army of supporters but his antics of delaying his long-awaited album have his fans feeling defeated

The rapper asked his fans if he should release a revenge pack ahead of P2 and frustrated fans weren't having it

The Slimes have waited for Reece's album for years and had to bear with the constant delays and additional projects in between

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

A-Reece asked his fans if he should release a 'revenge pack' before 'P2' arrives and they refused while others welcomed the idea. Images: theboydoingthings

Source: Instagram

A-Reece's fans are over his antics and want the rapper to release P2 which is expected to drop in October 2023, or one of these years. The Slimes responded to Reece suggesting a project before dropping the anticipated sequel to his debut, which most turned down. The delays have set frustrated fans over the edge and unable to hold their patience any longer.

Slimes are frustrated at A-Reece

In a recent Twitter post, A-Reece posed a question to fans on whether he should release a 'revenge pack' just before the arrival of P2. A revenge pack is a short EP that serves as a prequel to a project.

"Revenge pack before the album?"

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Slimes flooded the rapper's comment section expressing their frustration over his constant pushbacks.

Seeing that the rapper regularly hints at the project but fails to deliver, fans have counted the days in vain wondering if they'll ever hear the album. It also begs the question of whether or not there is a P2 to look forward to.

Slimes refuse to wait any longer

A-Reece's fans are not about to play the waiting game with an additional project and said no to the rapper's suggestion:

It's important to note that although the Slimes are die-hard supporters of their favourite rapper, it's only a matter of time before they decide to move on.

Other fans were open to the revenge pack idea as it meant new music from the Meanwhile in Honeydew emcee:

SihleIV_ responded:

"Yes, say no more!"

Malo13Vuyo said:

"Please idolo, without any features."

CEmzah commented:

"Keep us fed while you're still working on the album."

@WordzMa agreed:

"Let's go!!"

toxin_1606 posted:

"Yessss brooo! drop it this Friday even!"

11Flows responded:

"Yes! How is that even a question?"

A-Reece has held back from releasing music

Since 2023 started, A-Reece has shown minimal enthusiasm to release P2 or any music for that matter. He has dropped less than a handful of songs which makes fans wonder where the delay stems from.

The past two quarters have seen the rapper feature in several songs and projects, also being rumoured to have collaborated with AKA according to a Briefly News report.

The publication also revealed A-Reece's new apparel line that the rapper has actively promoted on his social media profiles, the long wait continues.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News