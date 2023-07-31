A-Reece had been outed for having recorded a song with the late AKA for Mass Country

His verse was seemingly taken off from Sponono , a song from his posthumous album

A radio engineer from Revenge Club Records posted receipts proving that A-Reece added a verse for Sponono

The late AKA had scored a chance to work with A-Reece, however, the song never got to see the light of day.

A-Reece received hate for not being featured on Mass Country. Image: @theboydoingthings, @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

A record label engineer posted a file with A-Reece, Sjava and AKA's name for Sponono

According to @Tkay_10staxx, A-Reece recorded a song AKA for his album Mass Country.

He was featured on a song called Sponono with already-featured rapper Sjava, but the version that is on the album includes 031 Choppa and Baby S.O.N.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

"I know The Boy ain’t never gonna talk about it…. And nobody from AKA’s champ reached out for the stems.. check the date."

Fans elated after this revelation, call for AKA's camp to do the right thing

When Mass Country got released, A-Reece got dragged for not being on the album. Especially since AKA had been vocal about wanting to work with the rapper.

Because of his somewhat bad reputation for not answering calls and being unreachable, many blamed A-Reece.

This new revelation has excited fans, and are all calling for people from AKA's management to do the right thing and release it for the deluxe version of Mass Country.

@samba_nelly23 said:

"Bathong. Someone release but legally though."

@unclescrooch said:

"Hope this comes out sooner or later."

@AvieSelani said:

"Tkay … AKAMassCountryDelux let’s put it laphooo."

@KitsoDaKit said:

"@TEffectGlobal can you please include it as part of deluxe vision. @Nadia_nakai, Queen do you know anything about this?"

@wazest said:

"Y'all must check the dates, this song was made last year, AKA's camp had tym to collect the stems, but the choose not to, stop speaking negatively about A-Reece."

@Trevasky said:

"If you gonna ask for a feature, whether you decide to use it or not , at least be professional and reach back for feedback. The Boy took his time and did a verse, the least u can do is say thank you, but we have decided to take the song in a different direction."

Instagram video of Sjava and AKA's studio session for Sponono wows fans

Briefly News previously reported of a video of Sjava and AKA's studio session while recording Sponono.

The song is an ode to AKA's girlfriend, Nadia Nakai. The song is one of the most successful songs in the rapper's album after gaining more than

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News