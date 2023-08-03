Celebrated performer Dr Malinga did his rendition of a viral TikTok challenge but failed dismally

The singer and entrepreneur had netizens thinking he owed the South African Revenue Services (SARS) again

A netizen shared a video clip from the challenge, and many joined in to poke fun at Malinga

Dr Malinga once again had people talking, and this time, many were left puzzled by his TikTok video.

Dr Malinga previously trended after crying for help on Podcast and Chill with MacG. Image: @drmalinga

Source: Instagram

South African cringe at Dr Malinga's video where he does a TikTok challenge

A Twitter user, @lindelani_weza, shared a clip from Malinga's recent TikTok live video where he repeatedly calls out the names of the people who commented on his live.

Netizens were as confused as his TikTok followers about the video, poke fun at Mainga

In the comments, netizens were left confused, and some wanted to know whether this was Dr Malinga's desperate bid to trend again or if he needed money.

@Nonhlanhla_12 said:

"People are really making money with this thing right."

@cya_njobe said:

"The comments are killing me. As for should we donate again."

@marty_R200

"This is his part-time hustle during loadshedding."

@Khanya_Nolz1 said:

"Bag must be secured."

@jojomatches said:

"Ayy at least he is hustling Shem"

@EddyMajola said:

"This guy is a real hustler yaz mara."

@CLK_141 said:

"Whomever invented money had no idea."

@Kitso_Morekisi said:

"Having an education fall-back plan is very important."

@Zamma_Khumalo said:

"This side of TikTok makes me feel like we are in a simulation."

@notriky_ said:

"Someone said, “should we donate again?”

Malinga spotted with a McLaren following his interview on Podcast And Chill with MacG

Following his heartfelt interview on the podcast, Dr Malinga was spotted driving a MacLaren.

He had spoken about his troubles with the company and pleaded for Mzansi to help donate money.

When netizens spotted him with the luxury car, they ripped into the muso, questioning the authenticity of his plea.

Dr Malinga finally paid off his SARS debt; thanks to all the people who helped with donations

In a previous report from Briefly News, Dr Malinga finally paid off his debt to SARS, thanking all the people who donated.

The singer mentioned that he received help from people starting from R10 upwards. Black Coffee also chipped in and donated R20 000, disregarding rumours he donated R500 000.

"Just paid R100k to SARS. Thank you so much, Fam.Thanks, bye," said Dr Malinga in a tweet on 14 September.

