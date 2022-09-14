South African artist Dr Malinga is making sure to keep fans up-to-date with his financial situation

Dr Malinga updated online users on his latest activity with SARS after receiving donations from the public

South African online users reacted to Dr Malinga's SARS update with criticism that he was doing too much by telling everyone

Dr Malinga received much financial help after opening up about his struggles. 'Vaya Orlando' hitmaker Dr Malinga revealed how much he has had to pay SARS after getting so much assistance with his money.

Dr Malinga had the likes of Makhadzi and DJ Black Coffee help him out of a challenging financial situation. After being on 'Podcast and Chill', Dr Malinga's story moved South African netizens, and he has continued to keep peeps in the loop on his finances.

Dr Malinga shares SARS payment update

Dr Malinga took to Twitter to share that he paid SARS R100 000. He wrote:

"Just paid R100k to SARS. Thank you so much Fam.Thanks bye."

Peeps had differing reactions to Dr Malinga's tweet after he received donations to help him out of financial ruin. Some advised Dr Malinga to use a tax consultant next time. Most thought that Dr Malinga was oversharing and making himself a target.

@peche_africa_ commented:

"I hope other celebrities don't make the same mistakes."

@Collen_KM commented:

"Next time, get a tax consultant neh."

@SimonSamual1 commented:

"Just make sure that you declare and where needs be, pay tax on those donations. SARS ke satan."

@_ProjectMbappe commented:

"Annual donations tax exemption is R 100 000 per tax year, and they can’t tax us who sent you R100 each so the burden will have to fall on you. You must keep quite man lol, maybe start receiving in cold hard cash lol"

@Thembile_012 commented:

"Artists must learn to save and pay SARS, we all do it, why can’t you?"

@PhewaMxolisi commented:

"So Dr Malinga are you always this transparent with money? Or just inviting tsotsis bakushayele iround."

