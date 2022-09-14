A Look Inside ‘Podcast and Chill’ Host MacG’s Dubai Luxurious Vacation With His Bae Naledi Monamodi
- Podcast and Chill host MacG has taken to his timeline to share a glimpse of his lush holiday in Dubai
- According to reports, the podcaster is enjoying the peace and quiet with his girlfriend and they have been posting non-stop online
- MacG's followers have since flocked to his comments section to react to the stunning pictures and videos depicting the fun the couple is having
MacG, the Podcast and Chill host, is enjoying the fruits of his labour. The well-known podcaster is currently on a lavish vacation in Dubai.
According to ZAlebs, he brought his girlfriend. Kaya959 reports that MacG is dating Naledi Monamodi, with whom he has two adorable children.
Taking to Instagram, MacG has been sharing a lot of videos and stunning images from their lush vacation.
Naturally, MacG's fans are flocking to his comments section, saying:
@schi_zoh said:
"SARS is watching "
@sotobe_omnyama wrote:
"After tears ka Dr Malinga "
@ro.sette6914 shared:
"Big Boss should find a photographer and take him pics and videos on his vacations."
@cherylinelouw posted:
"Maan I love Naledi."
@linda_knjokwe replied:
"Macg is proof that hard/ smart work pays off."
@jerrymkhatshwa_the2nd commented:
"A man must have fun. I want a wife like Naledi who understands a man."
@gie1273 added:
"Have a great time MacG that lovely voice of Naledi."
Podcast and Chill estimated earnings
It's no surprise that MacG gets to enjoy the soft life because his podcast is Africa's most popular. According to ZAlebs, MacG's yearly earnings from YouTube range from R16k to R257k per month, for a total of R3.8 million per year.
MacG also has other side hustles. He has a Patreon page as well as a chiller Market. On weekends, the South African podcaster also DJs and is usually fully booked.
Briefly News previously reported that Dr. Malinga's life has been turned upside down after it was revealed that the South African Revenue Services (sars) treated him harshly after he failed to pay his taxes.
According to Savanna News, Malinga was trending for several days after failing to pay his mortgage. Later, it was revealed that SARS would seize his property and auction it off to recover the funds he owed.
In an interview with Podcast and Chill host MacG, the talented musician opened up about the humiliation he felt when SARS repossessed his furniture while he was watching.
