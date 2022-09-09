Dr. Malinga has finally spoken out about his tax problems, which have caught up with him and embarrassed him in front of millions of people

This comes after the talented musician resurfaced on the timeline after a video of his furniture being repossessed topped the trends list

Malinga sobbed in front of many people while telling the story to Mzansi's number one podcaster, MacG

Dr. Malinga has opened up about the trending clip depicting Sars repossessing his furniture. Image: @drmalinga

Source: Instagram

Dr. Malinga's life has been turned upside down after it was revealed that the South African Revenue Services (sars) treated him harshly after he failed to pay his taxes.

According to Savanna News, Malinga was trending for several days after failing to pay his mortgage. Later, it was revealed that SARS would seize his property and auction it off to recover the funds he owed.

Dr. Malinga opens up about tax woes

In an interview with Podcast and Chill host MacG, the talented musician opened up about the humiliation he felt when SARS repossessed his furniture while he was watching.

On YouTube, MacG posted the following interview:

Controversial Twitter blogger Musa Khawula shared the following video depicting Dr. Malinga's furniture getting repossessed:

According to the controversial interview clip, Dr. Malinga asked for assistance from industry colleagues but no one showed up. Savanna News reports that Maphorisa was one of those who didn't show his face in Malinga's time of need.

On Twitter, @ThisIsColbert shared the following emotional clip of Malinga breaking down:

South African react to Malinga's weeping with mixed emotions

@LORD_BLVCKNESS said:

"But everyone who makes a living needs to pay SARS. It’s not like he was stolen from, he actually stole from SARS and now he’s crying? We all pay SARS, it’s painful but it’s the law. What did he think was going to happen?"

@ThabangSe wrote:

"SARS must guide individuals on how to pay them, not wait for when you down and out to take away everything. African Bank was kak and indebt, SARS never went for them. Strength to Lingas"

@TheTsongaGuy shared:

"Did he steal from SARS? Are you serious?"

@Rotondwalivhuw2 posted:

"Anyone would cry if everything they've worked 4 has been repossessed. I don't blame him, what I see is a man admitting his wrongs but heartbroken bcos all he has worked for has been taken away."

@njoti_ap replied:

"If you did watch the whole interview you'll know that Malinga was never dodging SARS"

@lulamile_sabuka commented:

"Fair pt. Maybe one day we need to have a conversation around law v ethics because here is a man that hustled all his life and stayed in a shack with no government assistance has now everything he worked hard for taken away from him."

@Mamboh13 also said:

"Please, understand that he didn’t just refuse to pay SARS. If you have businesses etc, you normally trust your accountant and your lawyers."

@obi1canob added:

"A grown man knew that he had to pay SARS but decided to chow the money instead. No sympathy for tax dodgers."

