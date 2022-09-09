South African singer Lloyd spoke out about the rumours that were circulating that the musician and his family would soon be homeless

Lloyd set the record straight after some news publications shared articles claiming that the musician was in financial trouble

Idols SA runner-up Lloyd has been a beloved musician since 2010, and supporters still show him love

Musician Lloyd Cele came onto the South African music scene after nearly winning the Idols competition. Lloyd Cele explained why there were reports that he could no longer afford his house.

Lloyd spoke out after some news websites claimed that he could not keep his home after facing financial struggles. Image: Instagram/@lloydcelemusic

Source: Instagram

Lloyd Cele assured South Africans that there was nothing to worry about. Lloyd's loyal supporters will breathe a sigh of relief since the singer has explained that all is going well with him.

Lloyd rubbishes financial trouble gossip

According to TimesLIVE, a publication, ZiMoja, alleged that Lloyd was in the South African High Court for being unable to pay his R1.8 m home loan from 2013. TimesLIVE reports that Lloyd has assured the public that this was a fake news article.

Lloyd admitted that he had no idea why Zimoja published the piece and was surprised that they wrote it. He said:

"Where did they get all this information from? It's not true, and it's actually quite depressing that they release things that are not researched properly.”

Lloyd is a South African treasure as fans have continued to show him love on social media posts since his musical debut in 2010. Lloyd sprung to popularity after coming in second place for the Idols SA singing competition season 6.

