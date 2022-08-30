DJ lock is appealing to South Africans to help him save his home as he has reportedly failed to pay monthly installments of R4 000

The music producer shared that a popular bank gave him a loan in 2010 to buy the mansion but now wants to repossess it because of hi financial troubles

The Saba Kufa hitmaker expressed that the Covid-19 pandemic affected his income and now wants Mzansi to help him pay for his house

House music producer DJ Clock is about to lose his home. The DJ is reportedly appealing to Mzansi to help him save his beautiful mansion.

DJ Clock has appealed to South Africans to help him save his home. Image: @djclock

Source: Instagram

The star, real name Kholile Elvin Gumede, shared that he's townhouse is about to be repossessed by a bank. He reportedly failed to pay monthly installments of over R4 000.

ZAlebs reports that the Saba Kufa hitmaker took out an Absa loan back in 2010 to buy the house. The star, who has also produced hits fo the likes of DJ Tira and Big Nuz, told Daily Sun that the Covid-19 pandemic affected his income.

DJ Clock is not the only South African star who whose finances were affected during the hard lockdown. Many Mzansi celebs came out and shared that they were suffering as they couldn't perform when the country was on Level 5 lockdown.

Clock appealed to Daily Sun to help him with the money he owes as the "Covid-19 his us, entertainers, badly".

Zola 7 releases new booking details

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Zola 7 is ready to rock and roll. The legendary Kwaito star has taken to his timeline to drop new booking details.

The media personality has not been gigging for a long time because of his ill health. The former Yizo Yizo actor used to walk with a cane since March but is seemingly doing better now.

Taking to Instagram, Mzolisto, real name Bonginkosi Dlamini, released his new booking details. The Ghetto Scandalous hitmaker shared that he's ready to rock the stage and Mzansi is here for it. According to TshisaLIVE. he captioned his post:

"Back in work mode. Let's do this thing."

The TV presenter's excited fans took to his timeline to share how happy they're to hear that Guluva is back in business following his health scare.

