Kwaito legend Zola 7 has released his new booking details and is ready to rock the stage after his long hiatus from the music scene

The former Yizo Yizo actor took some time off from work due to his ill health but he's now ready to continue doing what he loves

The TV presenter's excited fans took to his comment section to welcome him back after he shared that he's ready to gig again

Zola 7 is ready to rock and roll. The legendary Kwaito star has taken to his timeline to drop new booking details.

Zola 7 has dropped his new booking details. Image: @jamazola7

Source: Instagram

The media personality has not been gigging for a long time because of his ill health. The former Yizo Yizo actor used to walk with a cane since March but is seemingly doing better now.

Taking to Instagram, Mzolisto, real name Bonginkosi Dlamini, released his new booking details. The Ghetto Scandalous hitmaker shared that he's ready to rock the stage and Mzansi is here for it. According to TshisaLIVE, he captioned his post:

"Back in work mode. Let's do this thing."

The TV presenter's excited fans took to his timeline to share how happy they're to hear that Guluva is back in business following his health scare.

therealphelisa wrote:

"The Guluva himself is back."

princepfukani commented:

"Back to business."

orlando_amutenya said:

"My icon and my hero for life."

mr_soulprovider wrote:

"Asbonge bhut' omdala if you're back on the field."

naandelicious added:

"In the days of Ghetto Scandalous, nabo Khokhovula you were my crush, namanje you still are."

MaMkhize shows love to Zola 7, lets him drive her lux whip

In other news, Briefly News reported that Shauwn Mkhize came through for Zola 7. The flamboyant businesswoman opened her heart and wallet for the legendary artist who was not doing well at the time.

The reality TV star heed the call from concerned peeps who had been begging financially stable South Africans to help the former Yizo Yizo star. In the emotional video doing the rounds on social media, the Royal AM boss also lifted Zola's spirit by letting him drive one of her expensive whips, the Bentley.

Peeps took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the reality TV star's kind gesture. Many praised Khizo for showing love and support to the TV presenter who helped many needy people in his heyday.

Source: Briefly News