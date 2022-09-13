Legendary singer Yvonne Chaka Chaka is making big moves and is about to secure the bag with her new business venture

The Umqombothi hitmaker took to her timeline to share that her homeware, including plates and cups, are now available at Woolworths

The award-winning musician's fans took to her comment section to congratulate her and said they can't wait to get their hands on the beautiful dinner sets

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Yvonne Chaka Chaka is making big moves in the business world. The legendary singer is taking over the homeware sets space by storm.

Yvonne Chaka Chaka is making big moves in the business world. Image: @yvonne_chakachaka

Source: Instagram

The Umqombothi hitmaker shared that she's been working on the crockery sets with her team way before the Covid-19 pandemic hit Mzansi and the rest of the world.

According to reports, the icon has bagged a deal with Woolworths. Her sets will be available at the store across the country. Daily Sun reports that her sets include plates, cups and other items that can be used for dinner.

The 57-year-old took to Instagram and thanked her Creator for giving her the strength to turn her dream into reality. She shared that the sets are alreay available to purchase at the big retail outlet.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

prof_dinong said:

"Wow sis, you know I have been waiting for too long for my pieces."

thandringo wrote:

"Wow mngane, congratulations!!!"

buyi_sishangexaba commented:

"So proud of you my sis... Well done, iMbokodo ifikile, ithelekile."

drpashy said:

"Wooooow tomorrow I'll go buy. Congratulations, mommy."

sabi_legodi wrote:

"You are a force to be reckoned with, just look at God. This is so amazing, so proud of you, Gogo."

emycasaletti added:

"This is gorgeous!!!!!! Great Xmas pressies too. I’m in!"

Dr Malinga thanks MacG for changing his life

In related news, Briefly News reported that Dr Malinga took to his timeline to express his gratitude to MacG and his crew. The singer trended after his candid interview on MacG's Podcast and Chill.

Mzansi social media users opened their hearts and wallets after the star poured his heart out during the interview. He spoke about his financial troubles after the taxman came after him.

Taking to Twitter, the musician thanked MacG, his co-host and the Chillers for showing him love after the sad interview. Tweeps took to Malinga's comment section to share their thoughts on his post. They promised to continue streaming his music until he's financially stable again.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News