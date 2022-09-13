Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha have finally shared a clear picture of Sponge Wodumo and Mzansi is here for it

The celebrity couple welcomed their baby over a year ago and it's the first time they've shared a clear picture of their little boy without covering his face

Social media users shared that the reality TV star's bundle of joy is cute, adding that he doesn't look like his parents

Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha have finally revealed Baby Sponge. The couple took to the timeline to share a clear snap of their bundle of joy.

Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha have finally shared a clear snap of Sponge Wodumo. Image: @mampintsha_shimora, @babes_wodumo

Source: Instagram

The Gqom artists had for a long time kept their baby away from the media. They shared snaps of him in the past but his face was always covered with emojis.

This time around, Mampintsha took to Instagram and shared a clear snap showing little Sponge Wodumo's face. He's cute. Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula also re-shared the pic on Twitter.

Peeps took to his comment section and agreed that the little boy is cute while some said he doesn't look like his parents.

@LwandleEL said:

"He doesn't look like his parents, gorgeous baby."

@Ntombiz45832307 commented:

"Hopefully they posted the right baby this time, not a picture they stole online."

Maselelo_Kgoale wrote:

"Sponge is so nunus."

@Ntje11 said:

"Ever noticed crazy people make cute, cool children!"

@YoloDana_ wrote:

"Thank God he completely mized Mampintsha's genes."

@Alex42810042 added:

"Beautiful baby, I guess Babes Wodumo is not that bad after all."

Babes Wodumo responds to nasty comments over her appearance

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Babes Wodumo responded to the vile comments over her appearance. The Gqom singer was recently trolled after snaps of her with Ukhozi FM host Dudu Khoza surfaced on the timeline.

The star was roasted for her weight loss and her overall look in the trending pics. The reality TV star reportedly took to social media to react to trolls who shaded her.

Babes Wodumo took to Facebook to weigh in on media personality Jacinta Ngobese's post about weight loss after pregnancy. According to ZAlebs, Babes shared that it hurts to see women shading her for her weight loss.

She confirmed that she lost weight during and after her pregnancy, adding that she's enjoying motherhood despite what people say about her.

Source: Briefly News